CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team finished tied for second overall with hosts Coe-Brown in the Division II JV Championships in Norwood last Wednesday.
The KHS girls and Coe-Brown both scored 89 points to clinch a tie for second behind champions Souhegan, which ran away from the field with 36 points. The Eagles edged out the Bears for the second slot based on the finish of their sixth runners. Kennett’s was 39th while Coe-Brown’s was 41st.
“This just shows that cross-country is as much a team sport as any other,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “No matter how well your top one or two runners may run, the team’s success ultimately depends on how everyone else runs.”
He added: “It’s the first time we’ve ever run this race because it’s always conflicted with the Kingswood Invitational. I’m really glad we went. It was our JV team’s best performance of the season. All of our girls ran awesomely. Tactically, they ran smart, were well-prepared and ready to race.”
Lebanon junior Elizabeth Kourbatski won the race in 22:24. She was joined on the podium by Souhegan senior Emma Herrero, who was second in 22:45, while Audrey Davis, a junior at Hopkinton, was third in 23:13.
Kennett was led by sophomore Rylie Walker, who finished sixth overall out of 75 finishers in 23:50. She was followed by teammates Stephanie Kendzierski, ninth, 24:03; Catherine Shackford, 19th, 25:25; Lauren Violette, 27th, 26:14; Maya Gove, 28th, 26:22; Autumn Verran, 43rd, 27:59; Eliah Feil, 47th, 28:13; and Zoe Groves, 54th, 29:48.
“To have Rylie and Stephanie both place in the top 10 was great,” said Livingston. “It’s a slow course, and wouldn’t expect anyone to run a (personal record time), but they were all close to their best times. Zoe Groves has been slowed by an ankle injury this season, but she cut almost 4 minutes of her time.”
The Kennett varsity teams are scheduled to compete in the Division II Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Saturday. The girls will race at 11:30 a.m., with the boys to follow at 12:10 p.m.
Competing for the KHS girls will be Amy Burton, Molly DellaValla, Piper Lopashanski, Kaylee McLellan, Grace Perley, Ella Ugino and Rylie Walker. McKayla Dockham and Stephanie Kendzierski are team alternates.
For the boys, Ben Biche, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Charlie Murdoch Roy and Tristen Smith will run for the Eagles.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Livingston said. “The girls are seeded third as a team, and the top six teams and top 25 individuals move on to (the Meet of Champions) the following week. I want us to run well, and if we do that, we should get in.”
He added: “For the boys, they are seeded 11th. The goal for them is to try to move up a spot or two if they can. The hope is that everyone can run faster than they did at the Manchester Invitational. If everyone could run a personal best, I’d be thrilled.”
In other racing news, the Kennett Middle School harriers toed the starting line at the New Hampshire Division II Middle School Championships in Londonderry last Saturday and turned in several strong performances.
The KMS girls were eighth out of 11 scoring teams (teams with five members finishing), while the boys from Conway were also eighth, but out of 14 scoring teams.
Coach Tim Livingston was proud of the performances turned in by his troops.
“Tim has done a really good job with that group,” Livingston said of his son.
For the girls, Amherst Middle School took team honors with 46 points, followed by Hanover Parks and Rec., 82; Hollis Brookline Middle School, 122; Oyster River Middle School, 127; Kearsarge Regional Middle School, 136; West Running Brook Middle School, 155; Hampton Academy, 170; Kennett Middle School, 176; Bow Memorial School, 206; Laconia Middle School, 224; and Merrimack Valley Middle School, 231.
Individually in the championship race, which had 82 finishers, Amherst seventh-graders Samantha Swanson and Bridget Hill finished first and second, respectively, in 12:46 and 13:00. They were joined on the podium by Oyster River’s Madelyn Cook, who placed third in 13:25.
Kennett eighth-grader Jeweliana Gorham led the Eagles, finishing ninth in 13:56. She was followed by teammates Grace Yanneli, 33rd, 15:22; Molly Schor, 41st, 15:52; Nia Lajoie, 55th, 16:23; Jenna Burnell, 56th, 16:24; Shannon Fay, 66th, 17:12; and Lily Taylor, 72nd, 17:42.
Running in the non-scoring meet for KMS was Emma Dean, who was 29th in 20:48.
Hollis Brookline won the meet for the boys with 65 points; followed by Oyster River Middle School, 86; Amherst Middle School, 102; Milford Middle School, 104; Hanover Parks and Rec., 126; Hampton Academy, 148; West Running Brook Middle School, 192; Kennett Middle School, 211; Kearsarge Regional Middle School, 221; Laconia Middle School, 242; Bow Memorial School, 295; Merrimack Valley Middle School, 303; Sanborn Middle School, 330; and Pelham Memorial School, 348.
Individually, Will Whitley, an eighth-grader from Milford, topped 93 other finishers to win the race in 11:52. He was joined on the podium by Jonas Guarrera of Amherst, second, 11:56; and Hunter Duany of Hollis Brookline, third, 12:14.
Kennett’s top finisher was seventh-grader Dodge Mixer-Bailey, who was 28th in 13:09. He was followed by Cadence Kenney, 37th, 13:27; Will Odell, 38th, 13:29; Tucker Laughland, 46th, 13:57; Zach Chesley, 62nd, 14:34; Mikey Lyons, 63rd, 14:35; and Finn Lajoie, 74th, 15:30.
Running in the non-scoring meet for the boys was Jack Jarrell, who finished 27th in 16:07.
