CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team saw its three-match unbeaten streak and back-to-back shutout run come to an end at home with a 5-3 defeat against visiting Pelham on Friday.
The loss came on the heels of an impressive 6-0 performance north of Pinkham Notch in a win over Berlin (2-3) in the rain on Tuesday.
Kennett now sits at 3-2 on the young season and resides in seventh place in the Division II table trailing only Oyster River, 5-0; Bow and Pelham, both 4-0; John Stark, 3-0; and Hollis-Brookline and Lebanon, both 3-1.
Kennett controlled play throughout in Berlin. The girls from Conway took the lead for good on a Bryn Fayle strike for assists coming from Shannon Abrams and Grace Sanfilippo.
Senior tri-captain Marissa Caputo double the Eagles’ advantage late in the opening half when she tucked home a cross from fellow senior Carli Krebs.
“I am happy to say that we came out strong in the first half,” Coach Ron Krieger shared on Facebook. “Unfortunately, our final decision/touches in Berlin's end weren't quite what we wanted. Even with constant pressure and numerous shots on net we only went into the half with a 2-0 lead.”
At the break, Krieger along with captains Caputo, Ashley Garside and Ivy Zipf gave the hometown flock a pep talk for the ages.
“The coaching staff/captains reiterated our style of play and the importance of making the extra pass or earlier pass, and man did the team take it to heart,” Krieger said. “I’ve never played in an outdoor game or coached one that can compare to the first four minutes of the second half.”
KHS netted four goals inside the first four minutes of the second half, leaving the Mountaineers shell-shocked from the outburst.
Off the opening restart, the Eagles marched down the pitch with Abrams slotting a nice pass to Fayle which she calmly tucked away for her brace.
“A minute later, we took control of the ball and attacked down the right side where Aida (Wheat) drove to the net drawing both the center back and keeper to her side, and then slid off the perfect post-run pass to Bryn who buried it with her left foot (for her hat trick),” said Krieger.
Over the next two minutes, the Eagles found the back of the net two more times with Abrams scoring from Wheat and sophomore Haylee Burke connecting from Fayle.
“From then on, we attempted to give players playing time and try out some different looks,” Krieger said. “This may have caused Berlin's one true scoring attempt to occur, but Abby
(Hynes) was up to the task, making one of her nicer saves of the year.”
He added: Across the pitch, the Eagles played well.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Concord to play Merrimack Valley (1-3) under the lights on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and will close out the week by hosting Carroll County rival Kingswood (0-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. for Homecoming.
