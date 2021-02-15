CONWAY — The Kennett High girls alpine team left no doubt as to who is the top ski team in the Granite State on Wednesday when the Eagles turned in dominating performances in GS and slalom at Crotched Mountain in Bennington to ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship. The successful title defense saw the Eagles beat their closest foe, Hanover, by 48 points.
Coaches Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley were thrilled with how well the hometown flock performed, especially under the pressure of the afternoon slalom.
“Congrats to the girl's State Meet skiers and our entire girls' team for their hard work and commitment to our team this season,” Coach “Z” shared in an email. “While we had a strong morning, the afternoon slalom was without a doubt the highlight of the day with all six of our racers finishing in the top 10 and securing a nearly 50-point overall victory ahead of Hanover and Souhegan in second and third, respectively.”
Kennett took team honors with 769 points, followed by Hanover, 721; Souhegan, 697; ConVal, 676; Bow, 632; Oyster River, 609; Windham, 574; Goffstown, 573; Kingswood, 558; Pembroke, 514; Hollis-Brookline, 358; and Merrimack Valley, 162.
KHS won the morning GS with 381 points, with Hanover just 14 points behind.
ConVal’s Molly Dishong had the fastest second run (33.77), to come from behind to narrowly edged Kennett sophomore Ashley Garside, who had the fastest first run (33.52), by the blink of the eye, 1:07.47 to 1:07.49. Fellow Eagle Skyler Sayers completed the podium in third, 1:08.38.
Mackenzie Carr was the next Eagle to finish, placing sixth in 1:09.49, followed by Amy Burton, 13th, 1:11.26; Allie Hussey, who had to hike on the first run but turned in the fifth-fastest second run, 58th, 1:42.92; and Morgan Carr, who disqualified on her first run.
In slalom, the girls from Conway saved their best for last skiing away with the title with 388 points. The Marauders were a distant second with 354. KHS placed four skiers in the top 6.
Dishong made it a true daily-double by adding the slalom crown to her GS win. She had the fastest two runs (39.26 and 30.14) to win by more than 2 seconds in 1:19.48.
The podium was identical to the morning GS, with Garside and Sayers finishing second and third, respectively, in 1:22.93 and 1:23.94.
Hussey was fifth in 1:24.56, followed by Burton, sixth, 1:26.36; Mackenzie Carr, eighth, 1:27.53; and Morgan Carr, 10th, 1:28.22.
Seven girls, instead of the traditional 10, were selected in slalom and GS to compete in the Meet of Champions, which are scheduled for this Thursday at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia at 9:30 a.m.
“Ashley, Skyler, Mackenzie, Allie and Amy will all be representing Kennett,” Zengilowski said with Garside, Sayers and Carr skiing GS, and Hussey, Burton, Sayers and Garside competing in slalom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.