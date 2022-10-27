NORWOOD — For the first time, Kennett High School fielded a squad of boys and girls to compete in the New Hampshire Junior Varsity Cross-Country Championships in Northwood last Wednesday on the Coe-Brown Academy campus.
The Hanover girls won the championship, while the girls from Conway finished sixth overall. Coe-Brown took team honors for the boys.
“Last year, we were able to field just a girl’s team,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “While we were unable to field a full boy’s team, it was still nice to take two teams down there.”
Hanover placed five girls in the top 9 with 22 points, followed by Coe-Brown, 68; Hopkinson, 76; Oyster River, 94; Bow, 128; Kennett, 131; and Souhegan, 204.
Individually, Hanover swept the top three spots in the 5K race, which had a field of 62 girls. Freshman Eve McLaughlin won in 22:35, narrowly edging sophomore Penelope Collins, who had the same time, while freshman Mary Westrich was third, 23:01.
Kennett was led by junior Rylie Walker, who was 17th overall in 25:21. She was followed by teammates Catherine Shackford, 19th, 25:24; Grace Yannelli, 29th, 26:31; Eliah Feil, 40th, 28:12; Vanessa Van Dyne, 42nd, 28:52; Mara Taylor, 44th, 29:08; Autumn Verran, 46th, 29:27; and Zoe Groves, 60th, 38:56.
For the boys, Coe-Brown placed its top five boys in the top 13 to take team laurels with 36 points, finishing ahead of Trinity, 62; Souhegan, 84; Hanover, 90; Lebanon, 109; Bow, 150; Oyster River, 162; and St. Thomas, 237.
You need five finishers to post a team score. Kennett only had four boys run in the field of 110 athletes.
Coe-Brown junior Maxwell Lemay won the race in 18:12. He was joined on the podium by ConVal junior James Post, second, 18:43; and Sohegan sophomore Ben Gaudet, third, 18:50.
Freshman Jack Jarell led Kennett, finishing 70th in 22:56. He was followed by Mikey Lyons, 81st, 23:37; Finn Lajoie, 84th, 23:46; and Isaac Nelson, 103rd, 26:20.
Next up for the Kennett varsity squads is the Division II State Championships this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Derryfield Park in Manchester at 10 a.m.
“We’ll have a good week and a half of practice to get ready for Derryfield,” said Livingston. “If everyone can stay healthy, I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
