Eagle sophomore Haylee Burke breaks through a pair of Mountaineers during the girls soccer match between Kennett High School and Berlin High School on Sept. 27. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers to win 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Marissa Caputo runs to the ball at the girls soccer match between Kennett High School and Berlin High School on Sept. 27. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers to win 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Aida Wheat takes a shot to open the scoring for Kennett High in its soccer match against Berlin on Tuesday night. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers and Wheat scored a hat trick in the 6-0 win. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Eagle sophomore Haylee Burke breaks through a pair of Mountaineers during the girls soccer match between Kennett High School and Berlin High School on Sept. 27. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers to win 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Marissa Caputo runs to the ball at the girls soccer match between Kennett High School and Berlin High School on Sept. 27. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers to win 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Aida Wheat takes a shot to open the scoring for Kennett High in its soccer match against Berlin on Tuesday night. The Eagles dominated the Mountaineers and Wheat scored a hat trick in the 6-0 win. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team won its third match in a row — all shutouts — with an impressive dismantling of rival Berlin under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium on Tuesday night. The Eagles jumped up to a 4-0 first-half lead and never looked back on their way to a 6-0 win.
The victory gave KHS a series sweep of the Mountaineers after winning the Sept 6 encounter 6-0 in Berlin. In that match, Kennett, which led 2-0 at the half, scored four goals inside the first four minutes of the second stanza to get the win.
Kennett improved to 6-4 in Division II with the win and moved up to seventh in the league table.
The loss dropped Berlin to 4-5 on the season in Division III.
The visiting Mountaineers ran into an offense that was clicking on all cylinders despite missing three starters (Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi and Carli Krebs) due to injury. Kennett’s speedy left-winger Aida Wheat scored two goals in the first 20 minutes to put the hosts in front for good.
With 10:20 to play in the half, KHS junior midfielder Ivy Zipf made it 3-0 when she uncorked a rocket from just inside the penalty area.
Berlin tried to trim the deficit with 7:44 to play in the half with a nice build-up that led to a shot from junior Ava Bartoli from about 20 yards out forcing Kennett goalie Abby Hynes into a diving save.
The Eagles extended the lead to 4-0 with 5:05 left in the first half on a tally from close range by Haylee Burke.
Kennett nearly scored 2:15 into the second half when Burke got off a shot from seven yards out that Alexa Goulet, Berlin’s best player on the night, managed to get a hand on and steer it off the post to safety.
The Eagles made it 5-0 with 35:55 to play on a pretty goal. Zipf beat her defender down the right wing and sent a low hard cross into the penalty area that senior Bryn Fayle ran onto and one-timed a shot home from six yards out.
Wheat closed out the scoring for KHS when she completed her hat trick with 15 minutes to play.
Senior tri-captain Marissa Caputo and junior Kendall Krieger controlled possession in the midfield all night while teammates Zipf, also a tri-captain, Burke and Lilla Synnott were solid on the flanks.
Defensively, tri-captain Ashley Gardside anchored the KHS defense from her center-back position. Sophie Odell and Lydia Wiggin shut down the Berlin wingers.
Kennett was coming off a 5-0 win at home over Plymouth (1-9) on Sept. 20, and a 3-0 win in Laconia (1-7) on Saturday.
“Overall, the team is playing really well,” said Ron Krieger, Eagles’ head coach. “Since Merrimack Valley (a 2-0 loss on Sept. 14), we’ve definitely started to put it together.”
Against Plymouth, Fayle and Krebs both netted braces (two goals apiece), while Wheat also found the back of the old onion bag.
“We played really well,” Krieger said. “Seventy-five percent of the play was in their third of the field. Abby touched the ball maybe twice.”
The Eagles spoiled Laconia’s homecoming in a physical contest on Saturday. Krebs netted another brace, including scoring off a pass from a corner kick that she rifled home with a thunderous volley.
“Carli is playing the best soccer of her career,” said Krieger. “She’s been making better decisions and finishing better.”
Abrams accounted for Kennett’s third goal off an assist from Wheat.
With 17 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
The Division II playoffs are scheduled to begin with preliminary round action on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The quarterfinals would be on Oct. 28 at p.m. with the highest seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held at Stellos Stadium on Nov. 1 at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
Kennett will look to continue its winning ways on Friday when it heads to Wolfeboro to play the Carroll County derby against rival Kingswood (3-6) at 4 p.m.
The Knights spoiled homecoming for the Eagles with a 1-0 overtime victory in Conway on Sept. 17 in a match where the hosts had the run of the play but ran into a stingy Kingswood defense.
The Eagles are scheduled to face Bow 7-1 and tied for second with Hollis-Brookline) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at home and close out next week with a Friday (4 p.m.) match in Northwood against Coe-Brown Northwood (3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.