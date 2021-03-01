CONWAY — It’s been a season of streaks for the Kennett High girls’ basketball team. The Eagles, minus seniors Jaelin Cummings, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart due to COVID-19 cohort protocol in school, dropped the first two games of the season. Since then, the hometown flock has rattled off 12 straight wins all by at least 15 points.
If Kennett can rattle off a four-game win streak in the post-season it will have the girls from Conway celebrating a state championship.
The Eagles learned Feb. 19 they will be on the road for at least the first round of the Division II playoffs. Due to the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had gone with an open-tournament format, just as it did for the fall sports season. All of the schools qualify for post-season play and are assigned a regional bracket to play in. The four groups were “determined based upon location in the state and proximity to each other,” according to the NHIAA website.
The NHIAA added: “Team records from the regular season will not be considered when placing teams in the bracket. Rather, proximity to one another within the cluster was the presiding factor utilized to set up the bracket.”
Seedings within each packet were determined by a random draw out of the hat unlike in hockey which was done based on winning percentage. The lowest number drawn gets the opportunity to host playoff games.
Kennett drew the No. 3 seed in Region 4. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Plymouth (6-5) this Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m. for the opening round of the playoffs. KHS beat the Bobcats twice during the season, winning 54-37 in Plymouth on Feb. 3, and 46-14 in Conway the next night.
“It is what it is,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We’re just glad we’re able to continue playing.”
Joining Kennett and Plymouth in Region 4 are No. 1 Laconia (10-2), No. 4 Merrimack Valley (8-7) and No. 5 Kingswood (0-1). MV is slated to host Kingswood in a play-in game on Tuesday, March 2 (7 p.m.). The winner would play at Laconia on March 5.
The quarterfinals for Region 4 are scheduled for Sunday, March 7, at the site of the highest remaining seed.
Elsewhere in Division II, in Region I, which has six teams, No. 4 Oyster River (9-6) is hosting No. 5 Pembroke (5-7) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the winner will play No. 1 Coe-Brown (4-11) on Friday at 7 p.m. No. 3 Bishop Brady (12-2) is scheduled to host No. 6 Sanborn (5-5) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to play at No. 2 Timberlane (1-9) on Friday at 6 p.m. The winners are scheduled to square off in the quarterfinals at the site of the highest remaining seed on Sunday at 5 p.m.
In Region 2, which has five teams, No. 4 Manchester West (2-8) is scheduled to host No. 5 Souhegan (3-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to meet No. 1 Pelham (11-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. No. 2 Hollis-Brookline (1-1) is slated to host No. 3 Milford (0-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. The winners are scheduled to square off in the quarterfinals at the site of the highest remaining seed on Sunday at 5 p.m.
In Region 3, which has five teams, No. 4 John Stark (3-6) is slated to host No. 5 Bow (11-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Hanover (13-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. No. 2 ConVal (1-1) is scheduled to host No. 3 Lebanon (8-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. The winners are scheduled to square off in the quarterfinals at the site of the highest remaining seed on Sunday at 5 p.m.
A site has yet to be determined for the semifinals and championship game.
Kennett wrapped up a home-and-home series with Gilford (2-6 in Division III) on the road on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both clubs, and the night belonged to the girls from Conway, who came home with a 70-30 victory.
KHS won the first meeting two nights earlier in Conway, 72-26.
Meader had planned to play the first half on Thursday like a playoff game, giving his starters the bulk of the early minutes, but in this season of COVID, all plans are quick to change.
Parsons tweaked her ankle the night before and played just the opening four minutes before sitting out the rest of the night as a precautionary measure. Cummings was saddled with two fouls inside the first three minutes forcing Meader to go to his bench earlier than originally planned.
Fortunately, the bench is not only deep but is talented, too.
“The younger girls are playing well,” Meader said. “This probably one of the closest teams I’ve had. They enjoy playing the game together. The older girls have done a great job of making everyone feel welcome.”
He added: “Everyone feels pretty confident when they are on the floor. I’d say 1-13 this is the deepest team I’ve ever had. I’ve had five or six good players but never this deep with this amount of talent. It’s a great group.”
This year, due to the pandemic and the need to limit cohort interaction, players have not swung back and forth playing junior varsity and varsity.
“I believe these kids are getting more practicing every day with the varsity than if they had to play against an opposing JV team,” Meader said. “Some of our best games this winter have been scrimmages in practice. Who isn’t going to get better playing every day against one of the top players in the state in Maddie Stewart?
Kennett got off to a strong start, jumping out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles extended it to 34-15 at the intermission and 54-25 after three frames.
Stewart led all scorers with a game-high 19 points along with six assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Sydnie Chin added 13 points.
“She’s developed a nice little floater in the lane,” Meader said praising the sophomore guard. “She hit three of those in the game.”
Chin added five rebounds with four assists.
Hope Elias added nine points on three three-pointers; Sydney Shaw had eight points; Sam Sidoti, six (with 10 rebounds); Ella Chandler, three; and Catherine Chick, Cummings, Sam Habert, Kaylee McLellan, Mariah Parker and Parsons each scored two points.
Chick grabbed five rebounds, while Kaley Goodhart had four assists.
Kennett committed just eight turnovers in the contest.
“It’s on to the second season,” Meader said of the playoffs. “The competition should get a little stiffer. We’ve got to take things one game at a time. Our focus now is on Plymouth.”
