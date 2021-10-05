CONWAY — After netting 17 goals in its previous two matches, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team ran into a stingy Milford squad at the nest last Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half and went on to a 5-1 victory.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 3-3-2 in Division II and has the hometown flock sitting 10th in the league table.
Milford improved to 5-1-2 with the win and sits alone in fourth place.
“We struggled in the first half as a team and they made us pay,” Coach Ron Krieger said in his post-match comments. “I haven’t been around Kennett High School Girls Soccer for long, but there is definitely is a gap between the overall ability of the southern teams compared to northern teams, including us.”
He added: “With that said, we just need to play our A-game for 80 minutes to compete with upper echelons on NHIAA Division II clubs. Which we can, now I just need everyone else to believe in that.”
Trailing 4-0 at the break, Krieger was pleased with Kennett’s performance in the second half where the girls played Milford level for 40 minutes.
“We dominated the first 18 minutes of the second half Tuesday, only to give up a goal to give them a 5-0 lead,” he said “This is where this team shows me we can compete — again just need to from the start.
Krieger added: “We again controlled the ball with multiple counterattacks and buildups. Unfortunately, we only succeeded in putting one home — a great through ball to Carli (Krebs) that she served up to Bryn (Fayle), who placed it in the right side, off the keeper’s hands.”
Krieger praised the KHS defenders for their second-half effort.
“Kendall (Krieger) and Emily (Kenny) eliminated the center forward from the game,” he said. “Ashley (Gardside), Katie (Brooks), Sophie (Odell) and Olivia (Scott) all played outstanding under pressure in the second half.
“Our intensity, focus on marking, focus on the ball and mark are what cost in the first half. The players made the corrections, but too late. We are still building, we are still a younger team. I have faith that this growth will mean more in the end.”
It’s a busy week for the Eagles, who will also be celebrating Homecoming. Kennett is scheduled to travel to Concord on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match against Merrimack Valley (3-1-2), and wrap up the week hosting Pembroke (7-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Homecoming will see both the KHS boys’ and girls’ varsity teams play back to back on the varsity field. The girls will play first at 11 a.m. hosting the No. 1 ranked Spartans, and the boys will follow at 12:30 p.m. against (1-7) Pembroke.
The junior varsity boys and girls will play back-to-back on the JV field at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
