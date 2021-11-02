CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team punched its ticket to the prestigious Meet of Champions with a fourth-place finish in the mud and pouring rain in the Division II Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Saturday.
The Kennett boys finished 15th out of 19 scoring teams.
The top six teams and the top 25 individuals from the DII Championships, advance to this Saturday’s Meet of Champions, which will bring together the top teams from Division I, II and III to race at Mines Falls Park in Nashua. The girls are scheduled to run at 2:30 p.m.
“I’m happy for the girls,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “This was the goal from the first day of practice in August.”
The Eagles had to do a little pre-race lineup juggling after sophomore Rylie Walker was sidelined most of last week due to illness. Junior McKayla Dockham, who was listed as an alternate with Stephanie Kendzierski, stepped in to race in her absence.
“Things happen sometimes, so you have to be prepared,” Livingston said.
He added: “I think we all would have preferred a nicer day. The conditions were pretty crummy and got worse as the day went on. In spots, like the downhill at 2 miles, it was very slippery.”
For the girls, Oyster River took the team title with 47 points, followed by Souhegan, 72; Coe-Brown, 97; Kennett, 127; Windham, 182; and Bow, 183.
Lebanon was seventh and missed out on the sixth and final qualifying spot by a single point.
Individually, Souhegan senior Chloe Trudel topped 115 other runners to win the 5K race by 21 seconds in 19:05. She ran a 6:08 per-mile pace.
Trudel was joined on the podium by a pair of Oyster River freshmen — Mackenzie Cook and Haley Kavanaugh — who finished second and third, respectively, in 19:26 and 19:37.
Kennett was led by freshman Piper Lopashanski, who was 12th overall in 20:42.
“This was Piper’s breakthrough run,” Livingston said. “She ran the fastest time of her life. Her time made her the sixth-fastest freshman in all the divisions.”
Senior Amy Burton was the next Eagle to cross the finish line, placing 23rd in 21:26.
“Amy said she just didn’t feel that good,” said Livingston. “She’s looking forward to running better at the Meet of Champions.”
Junior Kaylee McLellan was 27th in 21:41.
“Kaylee ran the second-best race of her life,” Livingston said. “She’s one of our most dependable runners. Her second half of any race is always better than her first half. She’s a really good competitor.”
Sophomore Molly DellaValla was 34th in 22:04.
“Molly ran a second faster than she did at (the Kennett Invitational),” said Livingston. “She’s been battling a hip issue but continues to run better and better.”
Senior Grace Perley was 36th in 22:11.
“The conditions were less than ideal for Grace,” Livingston said. “She has asthma and has been battling shin problems, so this weather was not conducive for her, but she left it all on the course for her teammates.”
Freshman Ella Ugino was 39th in 22:17.
“Ella ran the second-fastest time of her life,” said Livingston. “She cut over a minute off her time from when she ran in the Manchester Invitational.”
Dockham was 73rd in 24:01.
“McKayla had been sick a week before Rylie,” Livingston said. “She ended up running four or five seconds faster than she did the last time we ran in Manchester.”
For the boys, Coe-Brown took team honors with 43 points. Windham was second with 84 points, followed by Hanover, 99; Oyster River, 121; Sanborn, 153; and Bow, which clinched the final spot in the Meet of Champions, with 158 points.
Kennett scored 423 points to finish seven points behind John Stark for 14th place.
Individually, there were 130 finishers with Coe-Brown junior Aidan Cox leading the pack to win by just over a second in 19:23.2. Sanborn senior Andrew Pugh was hot on his heels in second, a blink of the eye behind, in 19:24.9, while Goffstown sophomore Logan Cote was third in 19:27.
For the Eagles, freshman Patrick Laughland was the top finisher, placing 62nd in 19:18.
“Patrick had a really good run,” Livingston said.
Senior Tristen Smith, who had a nasty fall on the downhill at the 2-mile mark, was 77th in 19:56, followed by junior Ben Biche, who has been battling back and hip issues, was 86th, 20:18; freshman Nolan Proulx, who ran his second-best time of the season, was 92nd, 20:31; and Charlie Murdoch Roy was 110th, 22:23.
“I think the boys were hoping to finish a little bit higher,” said Livingston, “but it just didn’t go as they had hoped, but still they gave 100 percent of what they had on Saturday.”
Livingston said the Kennett girls are seeded 12th heading into the Meet of Champions, which will be run on a relatively flat course.
“I just hope everyone can run better than they did this week,” he said. “We’re looking for a good week of practice and then trying to see if we can get everyone to run a new personal best. That would be a terrific way to wrap up the season.”
