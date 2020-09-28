CONWAY — With an abbreviated preseason and regular-season schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus plenty of new faces on the roster, it would be easy to think that the Kennett High field hockey team might not be in the hunt for a state championship this year. Anyone thinking that will be easily mistaken as the Eagles are off to a 3-0 start and are only going to get better according to Coach Cassie Daley.
The hometown flock, which will play eight instead of 14 regular-season games due to the virus, opened its season with a 2-1 victory at home at Centolla Field on Sept. 18, and then followed that up with a 2-1 win at Plymouth on Sept. 21, and a then a 1-0 win at home against the Bobcats last Wednesday.
As of Monday, Kennett sat atop the Division II standings with fellow 3-0 teams Hanover and Lebanon.
“The fact that we’re here and are playing is already a win for us,” Daley said by phone Thursday. “We’ve had to do a lot of extra things in order to play like screening and sanitizing at the end of practices, and while it takes away from practice time, we’ve got it down to a science now, it’s become a part of the daily routine.”
In a normal season, Daley and her team usually get in 20 practices before the first game, but in this anything but a normal year, the Eagles had just eight practices to prep for Berlin.
“It feels like we’re so far behind, but everyone is in the same boat,” Daley said.
Kennett, which went 12-2 last season and fell 1-0 at home to Merrimack Valley in the Division II quarterfinals last fall, lost seven seniors — Eva Drummond, Natalie Shaw, Faith Downing, Josie Phaneuf, Glennys Chambers, C.J. MacDonald and goalie Hannah Frittenberg — to graduation in June.
Shaw, who was going to play for Bridgewater State University this fall but the season was canceled, is a volunteer coach for the Eagles this fall.
The Eagles have reached the Final Four in four out of the last five years.
Daley is currently carrying 18 girls on the varsity squad in seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein and Allie Hussey.
There is almost an entirely new group of starters on defense for Kennett this fall with only Chandler returning to anchor the unit.
“We’ve always had a really strong defense, and to have to rebuild in eight days has been a little tough, but we’ve had girls step up,” Daley said.
The Eagles have a new goalie in Graustein, who according to Daley, “wants to learn, has been working hard, but it’s a big jump from middle school to the varsity level.”
She added: “Because we have such a young group, we really need to stress the importance of communication. We’re getting better at that every day.”
In front of Graustein on defense are Chandler, Ava Gaudette, who Daley said, “is coming into her own” as a talented and smart defender, Grant, Arnold and Orth.
“Amber, Molly and Lily all have different talents which we’ve been able to utilize,” Daley said. “The nice thing is we have a lot of versatile players. We have a great sub line this year.”
Chandler and fellow senior Stewart, who is less than a year removed from knee surgery, are this year’s captains. The team will also have an honorary captain for each match. The honoree does not have to be a senior, it can be someone who stood out for their play in a match or did something special at practice.
“We want it to be a special honor,” said Daley.
Stewart, who is one of the top players in the state, will headline a group of talented midfielders.
“Maddie looks like she hasn’t missed a beat,” Daley said. “You wouldn’t know she had surgery last fall.”
Also, playing in midfield are Carr, Carboni and Taylor Gaudette, while Brett will play on the right side and Curry is in the left flank.
Hussey will see action in midfield and on defense, where Daley hopes she’ll transition into the role of the team’s defensive midfielder.
Forwards include Hawkes, Cummings, Coleman and Capozzoli, who has scored in each match this season.
“Tessa has been playing lights out,” Daley said. “She is an ice hockey player who reminds me a lot of Kate McPherson (who went on to play field hockey at Plymouth State University).”
Meghan Bretton, a 2010 Kennett graduate, is the junior varsity coach this fall. She has 16 girls on her roster: juniors Arielle Butterfield, Brynne Gove and Jordan Meir; sophomores Leah Alkalay, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowden; and freshmen Georgia Coleman, Aubrie Cormer, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Lash, Kendall Shackford and Madison Walcott.
Kennett is scheduled back in action this Wednesday when it travels to Tilton, its longest road trip of the season, to play Winnisquam at 4 p.m.
The Bears are 2-1 in Division III play and are coming off back-to-back 13-0 and 9-0 victories over Franklin (0-2 in Division III). Winnisquam lost its season-opener 1-0 at home to Gilford (2-1).
Daley likes her team.
“All of these girls are amazing,” she said. “They are all committed to working hard and being the best teammates they can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.