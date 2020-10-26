CONWAY — Maybe the Kennett High field hockey team should stay on the road for the entire Division II playoffs.
The Eagles won their third straight tournament game and punched their ticket to the Final Four with a fantastic 4-0 victory on the road over a tough Hanover (8-4-1) team in the rain on Monday afternoon on the turf.
“I’m so excited for the girls,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said, following the match. “I can’t believe it was 4-0. Hanover is a good team, but every one of our girls played lights out, amazingly.”
Kennett (10-0) beat fellow rival Plymouth 3-2 in the opening round of the tournament on the road on Oct. 19, beat topped rival Kingswood 2-0 on the turf in Wolfeboro to reach the Elite 8 in the Division II playoffs on a balmy Thursday afternoon.
The weather was anything but balmy on Monday, but the Eagles were sizzling. Kennett took the lead in the first quarter, but at the break, Daley told her troops not to let up.
“We know good teams can come back,” she said. “We were down 2-0 at Plymouth and came back. I told them, one goal is not going be enough. We need to make a cushion for ourselves.”
The Eagles responded with three goals in the second quarter to lead 4-0 at the half.
“I can’t even remember who scored,” Daley said. “Everyone played phenomenally. The girls just went off.”
Much of the second half was played in the midfield where Daley praised the play of Taylor and Ava Gaudette for their “sister chemistry” on the right side.
Daley also praised freshman goalie Madison Walcott, who recorded her second straight shutout.
“Madison had some key saves,” she said. “A second straight shutout for a freshman, I can’t even put that into words.”
Daley added: “Hanover has some outstanding players, but we have a whole team, everyone is so important to the team’s success.”
Members of this year’s varsity squad are seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with field hockey this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan, 9-0), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams. As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed, the lowest possible number.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on Thursday with the winner of Region 2 playing the winner of Region 2 and Region 1 playing Region 4. A draw will take place to determine the home teams for the games.
Kennett will play either John Stark or Merrimack Valley in the semifinals.
The finals are slated for Sunday, Nov. 1, and again the home side will be determined by a blind draw.
