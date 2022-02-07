CONWAY — Coach Jack Loynd’s knows math. The longtime mathematician gave his Kennett High boys’ basketball team a 75.5 percent chance of securing a home playoff game heading into the final week of the regular season. The Eagles had already wrapped up their 18-game schedule and were forced to play the waiting game, which as Tom Petty says, “is the hardest part!”
Coach nailed it though. When Souhegan hosted and beat Laconia 66-61 on Friday night, that secured the No. 7 seed for Kennett. The Eagles (10-8) are now scheduled to host No. 11 Bishop Brady (9-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (player introductions are set for 5:50 p.m.)
Kennett and Bishop Brady met just once during the regular season with the Eagles hosting but narrowly falling to the Green Giants 75-69 on Jan. 10.
Both teams appear to be going in opposite directions at this time. Brady comes to Conway having lost its last four contests in five days. The Green Giants fell 75-51 at home to Lebanon last Wednesday; lost 67-54 at Coe-Brown Northwood on Thursday; fell 61-57 at Hanover on Friday; and fell 73-36 at Souhegan on Sunday.
Kennett is 6-2 over its last eight games, having closed out the season with three straight wins beating Oyster River 42-40 on Jan. 24 in Conway; topping rival Plymouth 55-31 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Jan. 26; and edged Bow 42-40 on the road on Jan. 28.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair (captain), Grady Livingston (captain), Isaiah Mojica (captain), Spencer Ogren, Ameer Senor; juniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infringer and Evan Koroski; and freshman Daven Bailey.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver said Monday. all home and away spectators are welcome under the following guidelines:
“1. Face masks are worn properly (over the nose and mouth) at all times when in the building. 2. No food or drink is allowed in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School. Appropriate and positive cheering for the Kennett Eagles and nothing directed towards the opposing players, coaches or fans. Failure to follow the above expectations may result in removal from the game.”
NHIAA tournament admission charges are $3 (students/senior citizens) and $5 (adults).
“We hope to see many fans at the games to support and cheer on our boys and girls teams,” Weaver said.
The game will also be live-streamed on the Kennett Athletic’s YouTube channel.
Fourteen of the 20 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
The top two seeds — Souhegan (17-1) and Pelham (16-2) earned first-round byes.
In other first-round action, No. 3 Con-Val (15-3 ) hosts No. 14 Kingwood (7-11); No. 4 Lebanon (15-3) hosts No. 13 Oyster River (7-11); No. 5 Pembroke (13-5) hosts No. 12 Milford (8-10); No. 6 Sanborn (13-5) hosts No. 11 Bow (8-10); and No. 8 Laconia (10-8) hosts No. 9 Coe-Brown Northwood (9-9).
The Division II tournament for the boys is scheduled to tip-off on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The quarterfinals are slated for Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of the Kennett vs. Bishop Brady game will travel to No. 2 Pelham.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Oyster River in Durham on Tuesday, Feb. 15 with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.
