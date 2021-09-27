CONWAY — Bragging right go to the Kennett High boys’ soccer team after scoring a 1-0 road victory over Plymouth on Thursday to sweep the season series 2-0, a feat it had not accomplished in recent memory.
The Eagles beat the Bobcats 3-0 in Conway on Aug. 31.
The win lifted Kennett to 5-4 on the season in Division II, which is the most wins the program has recorded in a season in a decade.
“I think it may have been 15 or 20 years,” Coach Camden Clark said Friday of his team’s win total. “We’re not done yet. Hopefully, we’ll win several more.”
The win vaulted KHS to seventh in the league table.
Plymouth fell to 2-7.
Kennett’s win came on the heels of a rough outing against undefeated Milford on the road last Tuesday. The Spartans topped the boys from Conway 7-1.
“We played like garbage,” Clark said. “The boys knew they didn’t play well. It was a nice bounce-back result at Plymouth.”
After a scoreless first half in which Kennett carried the bulk of the play, the Eagles took the lead for good in the 50th minute. Alex Clark sent a ball into the penalty area, which a Bobcat redirected into his net for an own goal giving KHS a lead it never relinquished.
“Man of the match is a tough one,” Clark said. “A lot of guys played really well. They were all pretty much the men of the match.”
Clark was pleased with the play of goalie Aubrey Narducci.
“Aubrey played well,” he said. “He was brave in a lot of situations where he needed to be.”
It’s a big week for the Eagles, who will celebrate Homecoming. On Wednesday, Kennett is scheduled to travel to Concord to play Merrimack Valley (3-1-3, 10th in the standings) at 4 p.m.
Homecoming will see both the KHS boys’ and girls’ varsity teams play back-to-back on the varsity field on Saturday. The girls will play first at 11 a.m. hosting the No. 1 ranked Spartans, and the boys will follow at 12:30 p.m. against (1-7) Pembroke.
The junior varsity boys and girls will play back-to-back on the JV field at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Coach Clark hopes to see four players — Liam Narducci, Evan Cicero, Jackson Burke and Jack Cryan past fitness tests and return from the injury list this week.
“We’ve missed Liam, a lot of the communication starts with him,” he said. “I think we should be at full strength.”
Kennett is scheduled to play its Senior Night on Monday, Oct. 4 under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium at 6 p.m.
Prior to the match, the Eagles will honor Ansel Barclay, Ethan Clay-Storm, Jack Cryan, Will Metz, Ty Montkowski, Aubrey Narducci and Liam Narducci for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
