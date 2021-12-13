CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team got its season off on the right note with a 66-58 victory on the road over Hollis-Brookline on Friday night.
“We had a really nice game,” said Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach. “(Hollis-Brookline) is usually a top-eight team. They have some good shooters.”
He added: “I think the difference in the game was our rebounding and our ability to turn them over at key points in the game which led to a good transition game. We made a lot of good decisions with the basketball.”
The boys from Conway trailed by six points, 35-29 at halftime, but never got rattled. Kennett outscored the Cavaliers 37-23 over the final 16 minutes.
The Eagles outscored Hollis-Brookline 21-13 in the third quarter to lead 50-48 going into the final frame.
“I think conditioning-wise, our kids are in pretty good shape,” he said. “We played hard for 32 minutes. I can’t say enough about the defensive effort and how well we rebounded. We gang rebounded. (Alex) Clark and (Ben) Dougherty are both 6’3” or 6’4” and they’re tough on the boards. Evan (Koroski) isn’t as tall, but he’s so strong.”
Loynd thought after a nearly three-hour bus ride, it might take a little while for his troops to hit their stride, but they showed no signs of bus lag and were ready from the opening tip.
“We’re definitely ahead of where I expected us to be,” said Loynd. “After (scrimmaging) Fryeburg (Academy) twice and they handled us, we started working on ball security and pressuring the ball (when our opponents have it). We’re forcing people to beat us.”
Seniors Nick Houghton-LaClair and Grady Livingston led the Eagles with 17 points each while Clark added 13; Dougherty, nine; Isaiah Mojica, six; Spencer Ballou, two; and Koroski, two.
“Spencer Ballou, Isaiah and Evan gave us outstanding defensive contributions,” Loynd said.
Kennett has a longstanding tradition of outstanding fan support, and that was again true on Friday.
“Spencer Ogren said it felt a little like a home game because we had so many people there,” said Loynd. “That says a lot for people to travel 2 hours and 45 minutes each way. We definitely had our share of fans and the team appreciates that so much.
There are 30 boys out for the program this winter.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren, Ameer Senor; juniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infringer and Evan Koroski; and freshman Daven Bailey.
Members of the junior varsity team include juniors Brigham Bettencourt, Caleb Bradford, Tyson Caisse and Elijah Littlefield; sophomores Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott and freshman Trystan Jones.
Members of the freshmen/reserves are sophomores Kasen Frechette, Cooper Fulton and Brody Nagle; and freshmen Ben Chick, Owen Grames-Edwards, Dylan Hooper, Devon Jakubev, Capen Keisman, Liam Lette, Logan Ramsey and Logan Troon.
Houghton-LaClair, Livingston and Mojica were chosen as team captains.
“Three very good leaders who have played a ton of basketball,” Loynd said.
Joining Loynd on the sidelines are new junior varsity coach Sedge Saunders, who brings a wealth of experience after leading the boy’s varsity program at Fryeburg for three decades; and assistant coaches Corey Genest and Thomas (Boonie) Stapinski.
“I’ve got a great group of coaches to work with,” said Loynd. “Sedge brings 27 years of varsity experience to our program. Boonie eats and breaths basketball, and he can play. We can use him on the scout team.”
Last year, due to the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association went with an open-tournament format, just as it did for the fall sports season. All of the schools qualified for post-season play and were assigned a regional bracket to play in.
Kennett fell 44-42 to rival Kingswood in Wolfeboro in the preliminary round of the Division II tournament.
“I think it was an accomplishment just to have a full season, to play 15 basketball games,” Loynd said last March at the winter sports awards. “I would not have put the probability of that too high for those of you that remember their probability and statistics, but we did. And I think to have the opportunity to compete and to play basketball, especially the way that last season ended, just the opportunity to finish the season was great.”
The Eagles lost four seniors — Evan Dascoulias, TJ Lash, Matt Nordwick and Kyle Perry — to graduation last June.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, spectators are again limited this season for home games. Each player is permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators must be masked at all times and will be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers.
Players and coaches when not playing need to be socially distanced and will need to wear masks. This year, unlike last winter, players, when in-game action, are not required to wear masks, but can if they so choose.
It’s a busy week for the Eagles. The hometown flock hosted Milford (1-0, topped Plymouth 43-39 at home on Friday) on Monday (results were not known as of press time). KHS is also slated to host Laconia (1-0, beat Oyster River 71-43 at home on Friday) on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) and close out the week traveling to Lebanon (0-1, lost 57-51 at Pembroke on Friday) at the Nest on Friday (5:30 p.m.).
