CONWAY — Practice makes perfect. Well, sort of.
After a disappointing 3-1 loss to Pembroke for homecoming on Saturday afternoon, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team remained on the pitch to practice. Coach Camden Clark believes this flock of Eagles can be special and wants to see the squad reach its potential.
The Eagles played much better under the lights in Gary Millen Stadium against rival Berlin on Senior Night on Monday, posting a thrilling 3-2 victory.
The win lifted Kennett to 6-5-1 and into seventh in the Division II standings.
“Saturday was not good,” Clark said. “We played like garbage. The boys went into the match super complacent. They thought all we had to do was just show up. If you go into games that complacent, you’re going to lose, and that’s what happened.”
He added: “I pulled a page from Herb Brooks’ playbook (coach of the U.S. Olympic Miracle on Ice Hockey Team). I told them if you don’t want to work during the game, then we’ll do it after the game, so we ran.
"This team has so much potential," Clark continued. "I tell them all the time, you guys have something special. We have great chemistry and all the makings of a great team. If they were garbage I wouldn’t care if they lost, but I expect more from them. They have talent but to come out and get stomped by the second-worst team in the league is unacceptable.”
Clark said KHS didn’t utilize its counterattacking ability or spread the field against Pembroke (2-9).
“It should have been a nice win on homecoming,” he said. “We had an opportunity to solidify some points and stay in the chase for a home playoff match.”
The Spartans took the lead 1-0 in the 10th minute, but with 22:04 left in the first half, the Eagles knotted the contest on a goal by junior Alex Clark from close range.
The visitors netted two goals in the second half to leave town with a smash and grab victory.
Clark said sophomore defender Robbie Murphy was the man of the match for Kennett.
“Robbie was one of the few guys who gave 100 percent,” he said.
Before the Berlin match, the Eagles honored seniors Ansel Barclay, Ethan Clay-Storm, Jack Cryan, Cassie Irish, Will Metz, Ty Montkowski, Aubrey Narducci and Liam Narducci for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years in a brief ceremony.
Kennett, which beat Berlin (7-3 in Division III) on the other side of Pinkham Notch on Sept. 13, controlled play in the first half and went to the break up 2-0 on the strength of goals from tri-captains Alex Clark and Clay-Storm.
“We played really well in the first half,” Clark said. “We made a couple of mistakes in the second half and Berlin capitalized.”
The Mountaineers tied the game, but Cryan, also a tri-captain, capped his senior night with his second goal of the season with 10 minutes to play.
“Everyone played pretty well, but if there was a man of the match, I’d say it was Jack since he got the winning goal,” said Clark.
On Sept. 29, the Eagles went to Concord and played Merrimack Valley (4-3-3) to a 3-3 draw. Clark had a brace (two goals), Clay-Storm netted a goal and Willem Badger had three assists in the match.
Kennett has just four more matches left on the regular-season schedule. The Eagles are slated to travel to Durham to play Oyster River (9-0-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 4:30 p.m.
“Oyster River will be tough, especially at their place,” Clark, “but I definitely think we have matches ahead we should win.”
