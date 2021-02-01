CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ alpine teams continued their winning ways last Thursday on their home course at Cranmore Resort in North Conway. The Eagles took team honors in slalom and GS against three other schools.
Individually, KHS had four different race winners with Cole Siefer winning the giant slalom and Parker Coleman taking top honors in the slalom for the boys, while Ashley Garside won the slalom and teammate Skyler Sayers got the win in the giant slalom.
The Eagles swept the podium in all three races.
Coaches Laurel Zengilowski and Eddie Bradley were pleased with how the hometown flock performed on the home course.
The Kennett girls had a perfect score of 788 to take team honors from the two races, followed by Kingswood, 749; Moultonborough Academy, 727; and Gorham, no score (the Huskies only had three girls race, you need four finishers to post a team score).
For the boys, Kennett again had a perfect score of 788, followed by Moultonborough Academy, 739; Kingswood, 737; and Gorham, no score.
In the slalom, Garside had the fastest two runs (39.29 and 39.64) to collect the win by more than 7 seconds in 1:18.93.
She was joined on the podium by teammates Amy Burton and Liz Graustein, who were second and third respectively in 1:26.51 and 1:27.21.
Morgan Carr was the next Kennett skier to finish, placing fourth in 1:28.30; followed by Carli Krebs, fifth, 1:31.16; Addy Nelson, sixth, 1:31.35; Allie Hussey, seventh, 1:38.80; Shannon Abrams, ninth, 1:41.06; Katherine Brooks, 11th, 1:46.21; Ceili Mahoney, 12th, 1:49.05; Cassandra Irish, 17th, 1:58.73; Grace Ward, 21st, 2:140.54; and Cassy Nigro, 23rd, 2:15.76.
In the GS, which featured 30 racers, Sayers had the fastest first run (25.78) and second-fastest second run (25.50) to edge Garside, who had the second-fastest first run (26.06) and quickest second run (25.45) for the win in 51.28 seconds.
Garside was second in 51.51, while Graustein was third in 52.27 to complete the podium.
Abrams was fourth overall in 52.86, followed by Krebs, fifth, 53.32; Nelson, seventh, 54.13; Burton, eighth, 54.36; Brooks, 10th, 57.90; Irish, 11th, 58.41; Mahoney, 13th, 1:00.14; Ward, 20th, 1:06.28; and Nigro, 21st, 1:06.86.
For the boys, in the morning GS, the Eagles swept the first seven places. Cole Siefer, behind the fastest two runs (24.14 and 23.84), won the race in 47.98.
Siefer was joined on the podium by Bobby Graustein, second, 49.35, and Carter Tasker, third, 50.43.
Reed Karnopp was fourth in 51.24, followed by Sam Treshinsky, fifth, 51.77; Joseph Nichipor, sixth, 51.96; Liam Chesley, seventh, 52.50; Brandyn Nault, ninth, 53.05; Bridger Viger, 10th, 54.08; Ansel Barclay, 12th, 54.53; Sean Morgan, 13th, 54.62; Henry Moneypenny, 18th, 57.62; and Sebastian Brochu, 25th, 1:04.83.
In slalom, Parker Coleman had the quickest first run (38.61) and second-fastest second run (39.42) to win the race by 3 seconds in 1:18.03.
Siefer, who had the fastest second run (36.85), was second overall in 1:22.77. Karnopp rounded out the podium in third in 1:23.51.
Tasker was fourth in 1:24.71, followed by Connor West, fifth, 1:25.23; Morgan, sixth, 1:29.69; Nichipor, seventh, 1:30.08; Graustein, ninth, 1:32.29; Viger, 10th, 1:33.89; Chesley, 12th, 1:36.88; Moneypenny, 18th, 1:46.05; Nault, 22nd, 1:50.91; Barclay, 23rd, 1:57.65; and Brochu, 2:02.49.
The Eagles are scheduled to race against Plymouth at home on Thursday.
“That's really it for our season before the State Meets at Cranmore and Crotched on Feb. 9 and 10, respectively,” Zengilowski said.
While the season started a little later than usual and there are a number of new safety protocols due to the coronavirus, the Eagles have been making the most of every day on the mountains.
“While we're limited in who we're skiing against due to COVID, the reality is the kids have been great and accommodating with our shortened season,” said Zengilowski. “Realistically we have 6-8 races plus the (Division II State Meet and this season we're hopefully going to have three races and the State Meet due to the late winter sports start date and other COVID-related factors. Eddie and I couldn't be more proud of this group which is overcoming the adversity of our COVID season, adhering to protocols and looking to get the most out of it.”
