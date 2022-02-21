FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy senior Job Fox continued his winter of domination on the mats on Saturday by winning the 195-pound weight class in the Class B state wrestling championships at Morse High School in Bath, Maine. The title comes on the heels of taking top honors at the Class B South Regional Tournament at the Wadsworth Arena in Fryeburg on Feb. 12.
Coach Chad Smith’s Raiders qualified 10 wrestlers for the state championships, but it was Fox who put on a show and brought home a title. In his opening round match on Saturday, he pinned Kloee Moore of Old Town to advance to the semifinals where he beat Alex Munson of Mattanawcook Academy by majority decision 18-8.
In the finals, Fox squared off against Dexter’s Nathan Schobel, who had reached the finals courtesy of two wins by pin. In the title match, Fox came out on top of a hard-fought 7-4 decision.
Mattanawcook Academy, which had four individual state champions, took overall team honors with 149 points to easily pull away from runner up Wells, 93; York, 88; Mountain Valley, 75; Morse, 74.5; Belfast, 69; MCI, 50.5; Lincoln Academy, 49; Oceanside, 44; Bucksport, 42; Dexter, 40; Erskine Academy, 39; Winslow, 30.5; Piscataquis, 23; Fryeburg Academy, 21; Fort Kent, 19; Foxcroft Academy, 18; Old Town, 13; Dirigo/Spruce Mountain, 10; Medomak Valley, 3; Mt. View, 3; and Caribou, Ellsworth, Monmouth Academy/Richmond and Woodland, 0.
In the South Regional at the Wadsworth Arena, the host Raiders had 10 wrestlers compete: Fisher Plessinger at 106 pounds; Beckett Joas, 113 lbs; Brian Yoo, 126; Joey Fusco, 132; Anna Plessinger, 138; Amayak Martirosyan, 145; Haden Fox, 160; Eric Yoo, 170; Alex Joubert 182; and Job Fox, 195.
Mt. Valley won the tournament with 177.5 points, followed by Wells, 162; Morse, 117; York, 113.5; Oceanside, 73; Erskine Academy, 68.5; Lincoln Academy, 54; Dirigo, 48; Medomak Valley, 47; Winslow, 43.5; Fryeburg Academy, 41.5; Monmouth/Richmond, 25; and Lisbon/Oak Hill, 3.
Job Fox, the No. 1 seed at 195, received a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Brody Loiko of Erskine Academy in 27 seconds. In the semifinals, Fox pinned Jame Rose of Medomak Valley in 36 seconds to reach the finals.
In the title match, Fox pinned Jonah Byam of Mt. Valley in 1 minute and 4 seconds for the win.
At 106 pounds, Fisher Plessinger lost by pin at 52 seconds to Nickolaus Allen of Wells in the first round and then fell 8-0 in the consolation round to Chase Nicolino of Morse.
At 113, Beckett was pinned by Oceanside’s Maddie Ripley in 38 seconds. Ripley reached the Class B finals on Saturday but lost by a pin in the title match in her bid to become the first female state champion.
Joas lost to Miles Smith of Mt. Valley in the consolation round by pin. at 23 seconds.At 126,
At 126, Brian Yoo lost to Vinny Duguay of Mt. Valley by pin at 4:29 in his first match and then beat Keira Kelley of Dirigo by pin at 24 seconds in the first round of the consolation bracket but fell by majority decision 17-0 to Jim Neal of York in the next round.
At 132, Fusco lost by pin to Taiton Schutt of Morse in 30 seconds in his first match. In the consolation round, he beat Silas Spear of Oceanside by a 16-0 decision but then lost by pin at 2:59 to Eli Lindus of Dirigo.
At 138, Anna Plessinger lost by pin at 1:38 to Samuel Schultz of Monmouth/Richmond and then lost by pin at 19 seconds to Ben Orso of York in the consolation round.
At 145, Martirosyan lost by pin at 2:13 to eventual champion Jayden Lafrenaye of Lincoln Academy in the first round. He lost to Dominic Buxton of Wells in the consolation round due to default.
At 160, Haden Fox lost by pin to Max Merril of Mt. Valley in 38 seconds. After earning a bye into the consolation semifinals, Fox beat Hugo Smith of Erskine Academy 12-7 to reach the consolation finals. In the finals, Kael Sideliner of Oceanside beat Fox by pin in 2:23 to get third overall while the Raider was fourth.
At 170, Eric Yoo beat Morse’s Sam Taft by pin in 5:18 but lost in the semifinals to eventual champ Eli Potter of Wells by pin at 1:40. In the consolation semifinals, Yoo fell to a 12-1 decision by Xavier Woodbury of Medomak Valley, who ended up taking third.
At 182, Joubert fell by pin to Ashford Hays of Morse at 1:43. In the consolation round, Kaden Passo of Mt. Valley beat him by pin at 3:33.
