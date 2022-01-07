CONWAY — It took a lot longer than planned but it was worth the wait for the Kennett High indoor track team to set foot on an indoor oval. Shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last winter, and having to turn around after driving halfway to Phillips Exeter two weeks ago due to an outbreak of the virus on that school’s campus, the Eagles finally stepped into the starting blocks at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, on Dec. 30.
“Getting there was hard,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “All the kids had to be vaccinated, if not they had to have negative PCR test in order to compete. Even with all that administrative stuff, it was all worth it. It felt incredible to be back competing.”
He added: “It had been almost two years since we had been in a competitive meet. Lexi Tuttle was the only member of the team that had competed back then."
Seven Eagles made the trek to USM and Kennett was one of 30 teams that participated in the meet.
“There were five New Hampshire teams there,” said Livingston. “Winnacunnet, Keene, Plymouth, Macoma and us. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t go to a meet this large, but this one was so close, and plus it was happening. It was a long day. The meet started at 11 a.m. and didn’t wrap up until 4:40 p.m.”
With so many athletes and coaches on hand — masks were required when not participating — teams and gear were stored in the gymnasium, which was just a short walk to the field house where the action took place.
“Everyone spread out really nicely,” said Livingston.
The Eagles took seventh in the 4X200-meter relay with Lexi Tuttle, Nora Goodman, Rylie Walker and Mckayla Dockham teaming to run 2:14.73.
“They ran well,” Livingston said. “We’d only done a few baton passes in the hallway, but this was really their first race, and it went well. The kids handled themselves really well.”
In other action, Dockham was 18th overall in the 800 meters in 2:59.13.
In the 200 meters, Vanessa VanDyne placed 26th in 32.52; Stephanie Kendzierski was 31st, 33.59; and Hannah Kelsh, 41st, 37.70.
In the 55 meters, Walker was 28th in 8.70; Tuttle, 29th, 8.75; and VanDyne, 30th, 8.79.
While there isn’t a set date for the next meet, Livingston is optimistic there will be more this winter.
“I’m hoping we’ll have at least one or two more meets at Phillips Exeter in January,” he said. “Those will be much smaller meets with a maximum of eight schools. Teams will be limited to 15 entries per school. I’ll take whatever we can get.”
Livingston added: “To be able to take part in a meet felt so nice. All in all, the whole day went really well. We should have our full team back (this week) and hopefully, we’ll have some meets in the near future.”
Last winter, while the Eagles didn’t have any meets, they trained four days a week under Coach Livingston. He had 24 athletes out for the team, which was broken up into two cohorts of 12 athletes, with the cohorts training twice a week for an hour a time on alternating days Monday through Thursday.
The Eagles were facing a similar fate this winter after the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Dartmouth College all announced they wouldn’t be hosting meets again this year.
KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver reached out to Phillips Exeter Academy and the University of Southern Maine, which are hosting meets this winter. The Eagles were invited to compete.
“Now we have a purpose,” Livingston said on Dec. 13 after learning the Eagles would be able to compete in meets this winter. “There’s one caveat, you have to be vaccinated if you want to compete.”
“We reached out to (the Department of Education) Commissioner (Frank Edelblut) to see if we could participate, and we can,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “We’re not the ones forcing the vaccinations, the schools are.”
Coach Livingston said 16 of his 18 athletes are vaccinated.
There are 18 athletes (17 girls and one boy) out for the sport this winter, down from a high of 55 in the 2014-15 season.
“Given the uncertainty, if we would be able to participate in any meets, some people chose not to come out or opted to try another sport,” said Livingston. “That’s OK. The group we have out is a good one, and they’re very committed.”
Members of the girl’s team include seniors Emma Arnold, Amy Burton, Abbi Desmaris, Taylor Garland and Alexis Tuttle; junior McKayla Dockham; sophomores Nora Goodman, Allie Lash, Kendyl Shackford, Catherine Shackford, Rylie Walker, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf; and freshmen Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kedzierski and Vanessa Van Dyne.
Junior Devon Glackin is the lone boy on the team at the moment.
Indoor track events include 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 300 meters, 600 meters, 1,000 meters, 1500 meters, 3,000 meters along with a 4X400 meter relay and a 4X160 meter relay plus high jump, long jump and shot put.
Livingston has been pleased with the preseason. He is working with the athletes on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays with meets on the weekends.
"Three days a week works well," Livingston said. "The kids are encouraged to bike, swim or run on their own on Tuesdays and Thursdays — the schedule seems to work out pretty well. I didn't want to do every day because it doesn't make sense, we'd just burn people out. Indoor and outdoor track are two different worlds.”
