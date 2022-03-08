FRYEBURG — It was another nail-biter for the Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team, but this time the Ice Cats (12-7) came up just short, falling 3-2 to No. 3 South Portland (13-6-1) in the Class A quarterfinals at the Troubh Arena (the old Portland Ice Arena) on Friday night.
The game, played less than 48 hours after the Ice Cats needed four overtimes to beat No. 11 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4-3 for their first career playoff win at Chalmers Ice Arena in Bridgton before a record crowd, was packed with end-to-end action and Coach Wayne Neiman’s troops were not in awe of the moment.
Even though we lost, no team can say that we were easy,” Neiman shared in his letter to the team following the Elite Eight loss. “All our losses came by a goal and (just) one loss by two goals — teams know we are not to be taken lightly and we will make all the teams earn it. No more being blown out of any game. We had some key highlight games against beat storied programs such as Scarborough, Thornton Academy, St. Dom’s, Biddeford.”
Members of the Ice Cats this winter were seniors Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly; juniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray, Caleb Micklon and Colin Murphy; sophomores Brenan Ellis, Brady Heath, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther and Myles Wooster; and freshmen Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts.
The Ice Cats and Red Riots had met just once during the regular season with South Portland coming out on top 4-3 in overtime at the Chalmers Ice Arena on Jan. 31. In that initial meeting, FA/LR/OH erased a two-goal deficit to knot the game in the third period and force an extra period of play. South Portland outshot FA/LR/OH 58-25 in the contest.
Friday’s game followed a similar pattern as South Portland jumped out in front early, less than two minutes into the first period on a goal by Joey Soucy. At 6:12 of the first frame, Cullen Adams made it 2-0 with a short-handed strike.
The Ice Cats didn’t get rattled and continued to play their brand of hockey and slowly clawed their way back. With 4:30 left in the first period junior Owen Galligan, who led the team in goals this season and was third overall in Class A, lit the lamp, making it a 2-1 game.
FA/LR/OH fans came rose to their feet halfway through the second period when sophomore Jacob Lemery found the back of the net with the equalizer.
The Red Riots took advantage of a power-play opportunity to open the third period and cashed in with 14:10 to play with Richard Gilboy scoring.
The Ice Cats through everything they had at South Portland but were unable to tie the game.
FA/LR/OH will lose three seniors — Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly — to graduation this spring.
“We are proud of our seniors and the amazing effort by all of them,” shared Neiman. “We were excited to have them be a part of the program and our door is always open for them to visit and continue to be a part of the program for years to come. We wish Matt, Wyatt and Noah all the success and luck in their next steps in sports or decisions to further their lives and careers as they are becoming young men.”
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other quarterfinal action, with games played Friday and Saturday, No. 1 Edward Little (17-2) beat No. 8 Lewiston (9-11) 5-1; No. 5 Thornton Academy (14-5) beat No. 4 Falmouth (11-8-1) 2-1; and No. 7 Scarborough (11-8-1) beat No. 2 Bangor (11-4) 4-2.
In the semifinals, Edward Little was scheduled to play Thornton Academy and South Portland was to meet Scarborough at Cross Insurance Center (the former Portland Civic Center) on Tuesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
The finals are scheduled for this Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.
“From where this team started to where we finished were huge strides and accomplishments,” Neiman shared. “Every player worked all year and continued to find ways to be better and overcome personal and team obstacles. There are lots of things that happen behind the scenes that not everybody sees except the players and these players deserve a lot of credit and should be proud of what they have done this season.
He added: “We now have more kids looking to get involved with hockey in our area at a young age and families coming to home games who don’t have kids on the team currently but come out to watch good hockey and support their local high school team. I know some families were looking at other options in the past but are now happy to be with this program and glad that they stayed to watch the team and all we have accomplished. We have upcoming players excited to be coming to our program as a freshmen.”
Neiman loved his first season at the helm.
“With this being my first full regular season behind the bench and part of this team, I am happy to have been asked to come to this program and carry on a tradition and build upon what Dave (Lepage) had done for the team in previous years,” he shared. “I think all kids have done a great job of having the right mindset and buying into the philosophy and systems I teach and run. I am excited to see what this team can do in years to come and look forward to the support levels of players coming in over the next handful of years.
“I hope we can continue to build the awareness around our program, to generate the interest in our youth in the area and have a level of high expectations for years to come. I know playing time isn’t equal and all kids understand and earn or respect their time. I know there are always 100 ways to do stuff differently but think everything was done with the right mindset in place to push this program into a high level of competing each night.”
