CONWAY — The Kennett High boys and girls alpine teams made it a try daily double on Friday with both posting wins in the slalom and giant slalom races at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Friday.
Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head coach, was pleased with how well both teams skied, especially with it being the first slalom race of the season.
In the morning GS, the Kennett boys took first with 390 points, followed by Kingswood, 368; Gorham, 365; Plymouth, 349; Berlin, 330; and Moultonborough Academy, 322.
The Eagles placed six skiers in the top 10 with Carter Tasker collecting the win for the hometown flock by posting the fastest two runs (29.96 and 30.50), finishing in 1:00.46.
Teammate Joseph Nichipor was second in 1:00.93, while Plymouth’s Nathan Lorrey completed the podium in third in 1:01.16.
Other Kennett racers were Reed Karnopp, fifth, 1:01.97; Bridger Viger, sixth, 1:02.05; Liam Chesley, ninth, 1:03.41; Brandyn Nault, 10th, 1:05.82; Matteo DegliAngeli, 14th, 1:08.53; Cole McAllister, 18th, 1:10.91; and Sebastian Brochu, 33rd, 1:19.16.
Freshman Jack Calderwood did not finish his first run but had the 10th fastest second run in 32.31.
The Kennett girls were equally impressive in the morning GS. The Eagles nabbed eight of the top 10 finishes. Sophomore Allie Hussey won the race, laying down the two quickest runs (29.99 and 29.71) for the win in 59.70.
Teammate Ashley Garside was a blink of the eye behind in second in 59.89, while Plymouth’s Aura Wieser took third in 1:00.78.
Other KHS finishers were Liza Graustein, fourth, 1:03.11; Morgan Carr, fifth, 1:03.20; Amy Burton, sixth, 1:04.45; Elise Vachon and Ellie Nelson, tied for eighth, 1:05.22; Kylie Jacobs-Carr, 10th, 1:06.38; Katherine Brooks, 15th, 1:08.16; Cami Newton, 17th, 1:10.39; Ceili Mahoney, 18th, 1:10.43; Ella Ugino, 23rd, 1:13.29; Avery Whitelaw, 32nd, 1:19.25; and Eliah Feil, 42nd, 1:37.21.
Cassie Nigro was 41st on her first run (44.50), but did not finish her second run.
Kennett took team honors with 392 points, followed by Plymouth, 372; and Kingswood, 365.5, while Moultonborough Academy, Gorham and Berlin did not have the necessary four skiers finish to post a team score.
In the afternoon slalom, the KHS girls took care of business once again placing four skiers in the top six to score 389 points for the win. Plymouth was second, 375, followed by Kingswood, 369, while Berlin, Gorham and Moultonborough Academy did not post a team score.
Hussey, who had the third after the first run (33.42), had the fastest second run (34.25) to ski to the victory in 1:07.67.
Wiesel had the quickest first run (31.45) and second in the second run (36.64) to finish second overall in 1:08.09. Burton gave the Eagles a second spot on the podium by finishing third in 1:13.91.
Other KHS finishers were Graustein, fifth, 1:16.48; Carr, sixth, 1:16.55; Jacobs-Carr, 11th, 1:23.46; Brooks, 14th, 1:26.91; Mahoney, 17th, 1:28.91; Newton, 18th, 1:29.57; Vachon, 24th, 1:36.93; Whitelaw, 26th, 1:38.87; and Ugino, 27th, 1:39.24.
Garside was second after the opening run (32.24), but did not finish her second run, while Nelson didn’t finish her first run, but posted the 12th fastest second run (40.22).
For the boys, Kennett grabbed first place laurels with 388 points, followed by Gorham, 366; Kingswood, 358; Plymouth, 358; Moultonborough Academy, 333; and Berlin did not post a team score.
Individually, Tasker continued his winning ways with the fastest two runs (34.04 and 33.73) to win by more than 2 seconds in 1:07.77.
Kingswood’s Quinlan Dickey was second in 1:10.18, while Lorrey completed the podium in third in 1:11.58.
Other Eagles to finish included Karnopp, fourth, 1:12.18; Chesley, fifth, 1:17.11; Calderwood, sixth, 1:18.39; Nault, seventh, 1:21.45; Nichipor, eighth, 1:21.85; McAllister, 16th, 1:30.45; DegliAngeli, 17th, 1:30.87; Viger, 24th, 1:36.63; and Brochu, 27th, 1:38.03.
Kennett is scheduled back in action at Cranmore on Friday (9:30 a.m.) for its next race with Kingswood and Oyster River.
