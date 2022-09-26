CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team went 2-0 last week with a pair of shutouts and moved into the top 5 in the Division II standings. Junior Sophia Hanson had a day to remember on Saturday when she scored all five of Kennett’s goals in a 5-0 road win over Laconia.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the Eagles scored an impressive 2-0 victory over Oyster River at Centola Field.
The wins lifted KHS to 6-2 and into a tie for fourth with Derryfield. Undefeated John Stark and Souhegan sit at the top of the table with identical 7-0 records, while Portsmouth is in third at 8-1.
“I’m very happy with the way we are playing,” Coach Amanda Werner said by phone on Sunday.
The Eagles, who are currently riding a three-match winning streak, ended Oyster River’s four-game win streak with a dominating effort. The Bobcats (4-2) were held in check all afternoon.
“The girls really showed the type of field hockey they are capable of playing against Oyster River,” said Werner.
Kennett got goals from senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter, who scored on her birthday, and freshman Raegan Armstrong, while junior Madison Walcott collected the shutout in goal in the win.
On Saturday, Hanson was in the zone, scoring a goal in the first quarter; two in the second period; and one in both the third and fourth quarters.
“Sophia was on fire,” Werner said.
Tessa Capozzoli and Ava Gaudette both had assists in the match.
Walcott and Morgan Carr split the goalie duties in securing the shutout.
Kennett is scheduled to return to host a pair of contests this week. Bow (2-4-1) is slated to come to town on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match, and Portsmouth is the scheduled guest on Friday for a 4:15 p.m. game.
The Falcons of Bow are better than their record. They opened the season with a 2-2 tie in Wolfeboro against Kingswood then faced the top three teams in the standings, losing 4-0 at home to Souhegan; 1-0 at home to Portsmouth; and 5-0 at John Stark.
Bow followed those results up with a 4-0 at home over Pelham (1-6); a 1-0 win at Pembroke (3-4-1); and a 2-0 loos at Merrimack Valley (4-4).
The Clippers opened their season on an eight-game winning streak which was snapped last Thursday when John Stark left town Portsmouth with a 2-1 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.