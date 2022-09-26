KHS field hockey - Sophia Hanson scores five goals

Junior Sophia Hanson had a game to remember on Saturday. She scored all five of the Kennet High field hockey team's goals in its 5-0 win at Laconia. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team went 2-0 last week with a pair of shutouts and moved into the top 5 in the Division II standings. Junior Sophia Hanson had a day to remember on Saturday when she scored all five of Kennett’s goals in a 5-0 road win over Laconia.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the Eagles scored an impressive 2-0 victory over Oyster River at Centola Field.

