CONWAY — Quarterback Isaiah Reese ran for 215 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Gilford-Belmont to a 28-19 victory over Kennett High at Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night in the season-opener in Division II football.

Reese’s third touchdown, a 62-yard scamper in the third quarter, proved to be the turning point in the game, but most on hand were surprised the score counted. Reese appeared to be down 20 yards into his run, or at the very least his momentum stopped, but the talented junior continued the play and went the final 40 yards untouched to put the Golden Eagles in front 20-19.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.