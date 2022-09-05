Senior Sean Carrier rushes down the field at the Kennett High School football team's home opener against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2. The Eagles fell 28-19. Carrier ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Evan Koroski dashes down the field at the Kennett High School football team's home opener against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2. The Eagles fell 28-19. Koroski ran for 55 yards and a touchdown. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Sean Carrier takes down a Golden Eagle carrying the ball at the Kennett High School football team's home opener against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2. The Eagles fell 28-19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Quarterback Isaiah Reese ran for 215 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Gilford-Belmont to a 28-19 victory over Kennett High at Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night in the season-opener in Division II football.
Reese’s third touchdown, a 62-yard scamper in the third quarter, proved to be the turning point in the game, but most on hand were surprised the score counted. Reese appeared to be down 20 yards into his run, or at the very least his momentum stopped, but the talented junior continued the play and went the final 40 yards untouched to put the Golden Eagles in front 20-19.
“It was really hard to tell if he was down, but I thought we stopped his forward progress,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had two or three kids who could have piled on him but didn’t want to get (an unsportsmanlike conduct) penalty. That play definitely swung the momentum.”
Reese put his team in front before most people and settled into their seats when he took the first play from scrimmage in the 2022 season, darted to his right and scampered 65 yards for a touchdown just 12 seconds into the contest.
“He’s a special kid,” said Stearns. “We had two evenly matched teams and he was the deference. We had a spy on the quarterback on the first play but the spy didn’t go with the quarterback, he went with the fake. We knew containing him would be a challenge."
Kennett was able to block the extra point to trail 6-0 and showed its strength offensively on its first possession. The Eagles put together an impressive 10-play drive, featuring nine rushes and a pass, capped off by a 39-yard TD run off tackle by Sean Carrier. Carrier, who played center later season for the hometown flock, had a stellar game, rushing for 168 yards on 18 carries.
“I was really pleased with how we responded,” Stearns said, adding, “We’re definitely a team that is going to live and die with our running game. Evan (Koroski, 12 rushes for 55 yards) and Sean complement each other really well.”
The offensive line of Kyle Stearns, Cooper Santuccio, Traevon Spurlock, Noah Noel and Hayden Nickerson was solid all night.
Daven Bailey’s successful extra point but KHS up 7-6 with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
GB regained the lead early in the second quarter when it took advantage of a Kennett fumble on the 3-yard line. On the next play, with 10:42 left in the first half, Reese went up the middle for six. He also ran in the two-point conversion to put the visitors up 14-7.
After forcing KHS into three plays and then a punt, the Golden Eagles looked poised to extend their lead. Starting from its own 31, GB picked up 44 yards on two passes from Reese to his twin brother Jalen and eventually moved to Kennett 14. Reese went to his favorite target again in the end zone but Elijah Littlefield stepped up for the interception.
The Eagles took advantage of the momentum swing and put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by Koroski scoring from a yard out with 3:19 left in the half. The PAT was blocked, leaving Gilford-Belmont in front 14-13, a lead it held for the rest of the half.
Kennett got the ball to start the second half and needed just three plays to find the land of six. Carrier took a handoff, cut to his and was off to the races for a 58-yard touchdown. The Eagles were unsuccessful on a two-point attempt but led 19-14 with 10:08 left in the third period.
Then came Reese’s third TD, which capped a three-play, 65-yard possession with 9:03 to play in the third quarter. The extra point attempt was wide right, but the Golden Eagles led 20-19.
Gilford-Belmont closed out the scoring with 1:59 to pay in the third frame when Reece capped off a 10-play, 79-yard march with an 11-yard touchdown run. Mike Kitto (15 carries for 91 yards) ran in the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-19.
Kennett attempted to rally through the air behind junior quarterback Brody Nagle, but boys from the Lakes Region were able to stop the hosts from scoring again. Nagle was 7-22 for 60 yards on the night, while Reese was 3-16 for 44 yards and two interceptions (Littlefield and Bailey late in the fourth quarter).
“Brody threw the ball well, we just had a few drops,” Stearns said.
He added: “Give credit to Gilford-Belmont, they got us. Hopefully, we’ll get to see them again this season. I wish we had started with a win. We had an awesome crowd, which we all appreciate. While I don’t like the loss, I’m really happy with how we responded. We’re only going to get better.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Pembroke (0-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m.). The Spartans are coming off a 31-16 loss at Plymouth (1-0) on Saturday.
