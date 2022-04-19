Owen Galligan, a junior at Fryeburg Academy, celebrates a goal for the Maine Gladiators against the Houston (Texas) Wild in the U16 Tier 2 Championships in Troy, Michigan on March 31-April 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Owen Galligan, a junior at Fryeburg Academy, helped the Maine Gladiators to a runner-up finish in the U16 Tier 2 Championships in Troy, Michigan from March 31-April 4. The Gladiators went 5-1 to reach the title game against the Ashbury Xtreme (6-1) from Virginia.
Galena, 17, the son of Sheryl and Terry Galligan of Fryeburg, Maine, was one of just three juniors in Maine Class A named First-Team, All-State for ice hockey last month. He not only helped the Ice Cats to their most successful hockey season ever but was also the second-leading goal scorer in Class A this past winter with 22 goals.
Seventy-five boys from across the Pine Tree State tried out last August for the Gladiators. Galligan was among the 18 chosen for the team.
The Maine Gladiators, according to their website, “are proud to contribute to the development of our youth through the game of hockey. We are committed to providing opportunities to learn basic skating skills and participate successfully in a team sport. Our organization can proudly say we have been in the business of hockey since the 1960s. Originally started by parents who brought their love of the game to their kids, we continue this tradition of non-profit volunteer-based programming.”
The Gladiators played a split season, going 21-3 while winning a tournament in Massachusetts. They were one of four tier 2 teams in Maine last winter and went undefeated against Casco Bay, ME Moose and the MJBB 16U teams.
Maine was one of 16 teams from across the nation invited to play in the national tournament in Troy, Michigan. The Gladiators outscored their opponents 23-16 over the six games.
The Gladiators opened the tourney with a 4-3 overtime shootout victory against the Utah Golden Eagles on March 31.
On April 1, Maine beat the Clearwater Florida Ice Storm 3-2. Galligan found the back of the net with a goal in the second period.
The following day, the Gladiators beat CDHA of Idaho 4-3 in an overtime shootout to improve to 3-0. Galligan scored the winning goal in the shootout.
On April; 3, Maine stormed past the Houston (Texas) Wild, winning easily 7-1 with Galligan lighting the lamp in the first frame. Later that day, the Gladiators topped the Carolin Junior Hurricanes of North Carolina 2-1 to punch their ticket to the championship game.
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Ashburn Extreme netted two goals in all three periods to beat the Gladiators 6-3 to win the title.
