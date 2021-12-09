FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team hits the hardwood this winter with an experienced group of energetic players who are anxious to play a full schedule after a season of uncertainty due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic last winter.
The Raiders are scheduled to open their season on the road against Greely in Cumberland, Maine, on Friday with junior varsity taking the floor at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 7 p.m. Greedy is allowing spectators, but they must remain masked at all times.
Although last season was different the Raiders nonetheless made great strides that should be evident as this season progresses. The players are energized in the early going and should carry that energy and understanding of the game right into the season.
Head Coach Daniel Thomas, who takes over from longtime Raider mentor Sedge Saunders, has been impressed with the team’s level of play and support for each other. He considers himself lucky to be coaching a team that shows such promise.
Ben Darling, FA Class of 2016, is the new junior varsity coach.
Bobby Hallam has been named team captain to open the season, while a second captain is to be announced at a later date. Hallam is coming off a spectacular football campaign and as captain understands the meaning of team and community leadership.
Gunnar Saunders will run the offense after an outstanding season as quarterback of the football team.
The Raiders will be a fun team to watch with their uptempo style and high-energy team defense. Coach Thomas plans to force opponents to play on every board on the floor.
Other starters along with Saunders and Hallam will include Big Will Hallam, at 6’8” tall and just over 300 pounds, Jordan Zenner and Liam Quinn.
The sixth-man, first Raider off the bench will come from a group of very talented players who will all see plenty of action in Ben Vlug, Geri Dalu, Roy Mugabe, Camden Johnson and Laden Victor. They represent the depth on this squad, and each brings his own basketball skills to the team making the opposing coach’s hair curl.
Jordan Dutton will add to the depth when he recovers from a football injury.
The offense will spread out, and allow the perimeter people to create on their own. According to Coach Thomas, they are “a very unselfish group who will penetrate and dish” while Big Will patrols the paint. They all have range, so don’t be surprised by a three-point attack.
No matter what your plans are this winter plan on being at the Wadsworth Arena for home games and plan on seeing these boys play exciting, winning, high-energy basketball. This is going to be a very easy team to fall in love with.
See you at the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.