FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon announced last Thursday that preseason for all fall sports athletes begins on Monday, Aug. 15.
Gordon said all athletes must have proof of an updated physical on file and a signed copy of the form located inside the Athletic Handbook. Proof of insurance is required for participation under the Maine Principals Association. All forms are on the Fryeburg Academy website on the “Athletics” page.
“Impact testing will be done online and in partnership with Mountain Center Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab,” stated Gordon. “This testing must be completed by all incoming freshmen, rising juniors, new student-athletes and any returning student, new to athletics, who did not take an Impact test last year.”
Starting Monday, Aug. 15, all teams will begin practice at the times and locations listed below:
Football: at the Athletic Center Locker Room for Impact Testing and equipment issue at 7:30 a.m. and a second practice is scheduled for 5 p.m. Coach David Turner, (207) 461-1241 or dturner@fryeburgacademy.org.
Girls soccer: meet in the Athletic Center parking lot – (bring running shoes, cleats, shin guards, mouthguards and water) – ready to practice at 7 a.m. and a second practice is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Coach Dave Hart, (207) 462-0246 or dhart@fryeburgacademy.org.
Golf: meets at 4 p.m. at Kezar Lake Country Club – ready to golf. Arrive at 3:45 p.m. Coach Chis Dutton, (207) 239-0363 or cdutton@fryeburgacademy.org.
Mountain biking: practices begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Athletes will meet at the Ski Room. If you have question email Coach Tyler Wilson at twilson@fryeburgacademy.org.
Sports Performance Center: as determined by the coaches at practice venues and the fitness center. Brylie Walker will oversee the program, bwalker@fryeburgacademy.org
Modifications in this schedule between Aug. 15 and Sept. 7 when classes begin will be shared with team members by their respective coaches.
