FA Football - Gunnar Saunders scrambles

Quarterback Gunnar Saunders scrambles for a first down in Fryeburg Academy’s 36-7 homecoming victory over Nakomis last year. (JENNIFER BARTLETT PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon announced last Thursday that preseason for all fall sports athletes begins on Monday, Aug. 15.

Gordon said all athletes must have proof of an updated physical on file and a signed copy of the form located inside the Athletic Handbook. Proof of insurance is required for participation under the Maine Principals Association. All forms are on the Fryeburg Academy website on the “Athletics” page.

