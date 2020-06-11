Parents’ names: Amanda and Eric Smith.
What town do you live in? Fryeburg.
What sports have you played? “Field hockey, soccer, indoor track and softball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring! “Ten.”
Favorite candy? “Starbursts.”
Hidden talents? “I can clap with one hand!”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“I tried three new sports during my high school athletic career and I just wanted to experience the different dynamic of the teams and have fun becoming friends with people I normally wouldn’t during the school day, and learning new skills in both athletics and teamwork.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“In the 2017 spring season becoming the Southern Maine Class B Regional Champions in softball. It was especially nice that I was featured on the news running the bases getting the lead score after Chloe’s great hit.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“I can’t just pick one. We all worked so hard whether we had one sport that we were passionate about or multiple sports. I know we’ve all had our highs and lows in our sports seasons, so I applaud everyone who committed their time to their teams and becoming better versions of themselves through sports.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“I’m not sure if I have a legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy, but I want to say that I have made a good impression on the athletes younger than me to be kind and supportive to your teammates. You may only speak during a certain sports season, but it’s important to know that at least someone will always have your back on or off the playing ground.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“I was so excited to go to Connecticut for softball. I felt so close to the girls I was going to play with this year already, and I couldn’t wait to expand those friendships even further. All of them are amazing.”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Class of 2021, I have faith that you will enjoy and appreciate your senior year a little extra for the class of 2020 and realize that not only does your senior year go by fast, most things in life are that way too. So, truly live in the moment.
“Recognize that these memories you’re making are once in a lifetime, and cherish them for what they are. Everything that has happened, is happening, and will happen to you is shaping you into a better person. Have trust that everything happens for a reason, and make the most out of it.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
“Make space for the next version of you — they’re coming.”
Future plans? “My future plans are to attend college to become a forensic psychologist and sometime in my life I want to travel, a lot.”
