Front row: Sydnie Chin, Kaylee McLellan, Hope Elias and Catherine Chick, surrounded by their family and friends, sit together after signing basketball letters of intent for each of their respective colleges during a joint ceremony in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sydnie Chin, surrounded by her mom Julie and her boyfriend John and teammate Sam Sidoti and Coach Larry Meader, signs her letter of intent for Keene State College, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Kennett High School gym on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Catherine Chick, surrounded by parents Ruth-Ann and Travis and Coach Larry Meader, signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Colby Sawyer, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Kennett High gym on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Hope Elias, surrounded by her meme Janice (left) and mom April and (back row) friend Nora Goodman, sister Kailey, Coach Larry Meader and teammate Kaley Goodhart friends signs her letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Southern Maine, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kaylee McLellan, surrounded by her father and mother Jeff and Wendy with Coach Larry Meader signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Thomas College, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Front row: Sydnie Chin, Kaylee McLellan, Hope Elias and Catherine Chick, surrounded by their family and friends, sit together after signing basketball letters of intent for each of their respective colleges during a joint ceremony in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sydnie Chin, surrounded by her mom Julie and her boyfriend John and teammate Sam Sidoti and Coach Larry Meader, signs her letter of intent for Keene State College, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Kennett High School gym on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Catherine Chick, surrounded by parents Ruth-Ann and Travis and Coach Larry Meader, signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Colby Sawyer, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Kennett High gym on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Hope Elias, surrounded by her meme Janice (left) and mom April and (back row) friend Nora Goodman, sister Kailey, Coach Larry Meader and teammate Kaley Goodhart friends signs her letter of intent to play basketball for the University of Southern Maine, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kaylee McLellan, surrounded by her father and mother Jeff and Wendy with Coach Larry Meader signs her letter of intent to play basketball for Thomas College, during a joint ceremony with three of her fellow teammates in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on May 12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In what may have been a Kennett High first, four members of the state championship girls’ basketball team signed their letters of intent to play collegiate basketball in a ceremony in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.
With family members and teammates on hand, Catherine Chick committed to attend and play for Colby Sawyer College in New London; Sydnie Chin will attend and play for Keene State College in Keene; Hope Elias will play for and attend the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine; and Kaylee McLellan will attend and play for Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
"There is a reason they won the Division II State Championship this year,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, posted on Facebook. “Four of my seniors are moving on to the next level. I’m a proud coach who loves you all! USM, Keene State, Colby Sawyer and Thomas College — your programs will improve greatly next year and I will miss them greatly!"
Assistant Coach Steve Cote shared on Facebook: “This is what happens when a team commits to a WE culture instead of a ME culture. When getting stronger, skill work and being more communicative in summer league to help the team succeed are the biggest individual goals.
“When winning and taking small steps each day to improve as a group are priorities over individual milestones.
“When you care about your teammates and commit to bringing your best self to practice every day to compete at a high level.
“When making a mistake or facing adversity brings out the ‘next play’ or ’we got this’ mentality.
“This is what can happen. Your team and individual dreams can come true, with memories to last beyond a lifetime. Congratulations!”
He added: “To these gym rats, hard workers, leaders and some of the most caring, respectful and impactful teammates with whom I have ever had the pleasure of working, remember what got you this far and share your knowledge and passion for team and culture with your new teammates next season. We will never forget you."
Kennett defeated previously undefeated Bow 38-37 for the Division II State Championship at UNH on March 12.
The Eagles went 21-1 in the regular season and 24-2 overall, a school record for single-season wins.
Meader and KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver oversaw Friday’s ceremony.
“I think this is a first to have four athletes from a team go on to play in college,” Meader said. “This now gives us six (Mariah Parker at Southern Maine Community College and Maddie Stewart at Suffolk University) girls from the team that reached the finals in 2021 against Bishop Brady. Hopefully, we’ll have two more (juniors Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti) joining them next year.”
Meader admits at the outset of the season he didn’t know if college hoops were on the radar.
“They all love basketball,” he said. “I wasn’t sure they all had the interest of playing at the next level. As the season went on, that love of basketball kept growing. I think Catherine was the first one who started to look seriously at schools. She visited Plymouth State but really liked Colby Sawyer.
“Hope got interested in USM and they became interested in her. She went for a visit, met the coach, watched a game and stayed in touch with the coach before ultimately choosing to go there.
“Keene State really wanted Sydnie and came hard after her. She went to KSC, liked the program and the coach and decided it was where she wanted to go.
"Kaylee was the last one to commit. She narrowed her choices down to Plymouth, St. Joseph’s and Thomas. The more she thought about it, the more she liked the small school feel of Thomas and she fell in love with the campus.”
Meader spoke about his four seniors:
Chick: “She is a four-year varsity player and is one of the most athletic post players in the state. Catherine possesses a combination of speed and quickness that is tough to defend. These qualities allow her to play in the low post or on the perimeter, both offensively and defensively.”
Chin: “She is a four-year varsity player, a four-year starter and a two-year captain. Sydnie has started every game of her high school career except for when she couldn’t due to injury. Sydnie is highly-skilled, fundamentally sound and one of the most unselfish players you will see, often passing up her shot for a teammate.”
Elias: “She was named a team captain prior to her junior helping to lead her team to a 39-9 record as well as to and 24-2 record this season. She is a great teammate, always welcoming new players to the team and one that is looked to for a spark that often comes on the defensive side of the ball or behind the three-point line.”
McLellan: “She is referred to as the Swiss army knife as she can play every position from point guard to post player and she plays them all well. Kaylee is many times assigned to guard and shut down the opponent’s best player whether they are a guard or post. No one will ever forget her two free throws with no time left on the clock to beat Bow for the championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.