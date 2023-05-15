CONWAY — In what may have been a Kennett High first, four members of the state championship girls’ basketball team signed their letters of intent to play collegiate basketball in a ceremony in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday afternoon.

With family members and teammates on hand, Catherine Chick committed to attend and play for Colby Sawyer College in New London; Sydnie Chin will attend and play for Keene State College in Keene; Hope Elias will play for and attend the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine; and Kaylee McLellan will attend and play for Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.

