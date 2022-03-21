LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It was a Kennett High reunion for seven former Eagles who have continued their passion for cross-country and alpine skiing at the United State Collegiate Ski Association’s National Championships in Lake Placid, N.Y. last weekend. Members of the hometown flock turned in solid performances.
Seven former Kennett High cross-country were at the championships — Melissa Brown, Andrew Doherty, Andrew Donohoe, Noah Geary, Hunter Krebs and Dylan West all raced while Torin La Liberte is the head coach of the Clarkson Nordic team.
Competing in the 15K classic mass start for the men, at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Friday, March 11, Andrew Doherty, skiing for Castleton University, just missed the podium, finishing fourth overall in 44:06.
Hunter Krebs, of Clarkson University, was 24th, 50:10, while Noah Geary finished 35th in 52:31.
Donohoe and his UVM Ski Club teammates were also invited to ski in the championships although did not figure in the overall team scoring. He finished 24th out of the full field 53 in 49:41.
For the women in the 15K classic, also on Mach 11, Melissa Brown of Clarkson and KHS, was 16th overall in 1:05:02.
St. Olaf College teammates Lily Hubanks and Erica Meyers finished first and second, respectively, in 53:52 and 54:59. They were joined on the podium by Dolcie Tanguay of Paul Smith College, who was third, 55:06.
On March 9, at Mount Van Hoevenberg, the classic sprints were held. Brown worked her way through quarterfinal and semifinal heats to reach the B final where she finished ninth in 3:54.1
Castleton’s Annika Saunus won the A-final in 3:24.6 beating Meyers and Western Colorado’s Brianna Rickert, who were second and third, respectively, in 3:25.1 and 3:30.5.
For the men in the classic sprint, Doherty was 13th, Krebs, 38th and Geary, 45th.
Wyoming’s John Henry Paluszek took top honors followed by Clarkson’s Cameron Bancroft and Aidan Ripp of Paul Smith.
In the men’s 7.5K skate race on March 8, Doherty was eighth in 20:24, followed by Krebs, 32nd, 22:48; Donohoe was 34th, 22:55; and Geary, 58th, 25:41.
Paul Smith’s Ripp won the race in 18:26. Western Colorado’s Albert Hess was second in 19:16, while Paluszek took third for Wyoming in 19:19.
For the women, also over 7.5K, Brown finished in 26th overall in 29:24.
Rickert won the race for Western Colorado in 24:19. She was joined on the podium by Tanguay, second, 24:25, and Hubanls, 25:13.
In the team freestyle sprint, Brown and two teammates Lillian Magnus and Ava Schieffert placed sixth in 41:17.
St. Olaf skied to the win in 37:10. Paul Smith was second in 39:07, and Cornell University took third in 40:10.
In the men’s sprint relay, Doherty and teammates Alexander Williams and Antonio Mannino finished seventh out of 20 teams in 32:52.
Krebs along with teammates Noah Payne and Thomas Robinson finished 12th in 34:26.
Geary with Brandon Hanson and Garet Moehring was 15th in 36:29.
Paul Smith won the relay in 29:36, edging Clarkson, 31:38, and Wyoming, 32:06.
Paul Smith went to capture overall team honors for the men with 57 points to top Wyoming, 120; Clarkson and St. Olaf, 136; Western Colorado, 152; Castleton, 226; Cornell, 245; Minnesota, 307; Air Force, 316; and Colorado Mesa, 412.
For the women, St. Olaf took the team title with 40 points, followed by Paul Smith, 136; Wyoming, 137; Cornell, 151; Minnesota, 188; Clarkson, 199; and Air Force, 254.
In alpine, staged at Whiteface Mountain, the men skied giant slalom on March 9. Former Kennett High standout Dylan West, racing for Clarkson, was 22nd overall in 2:17.89.
Sierra Nevada University swept the podium in the event. Ion Mintegui won the GS in 2:07.25, followed by teammates Ulrik Rykhus Danielson, second, 2:07.46; and Jeger Halbjorhus, third, 2:07.53.
In the slalom championships, Sierra Nevada’s Andreas Unhjem Smith won the race in on March 11 in 1:28.75. Castleton’s Lorenzo Mecaccini was second in 1:30.04, while Halbjorhus took third, in 1:30.55.
West finished 21st out of 120 entries in 1:35.69.
Sierra Nevada won the overall men’s and women’s team titles with Rocky Mountain College finishing second and Babson College completing the podium in third.
Clarkson and Castleton finished tied for fourth for the men, while Castleton was fourth for the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.