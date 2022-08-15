CONWAY — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame plans to hold an induction next month.
Coach Bernie Livingston; Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Sarah Kenney, ’99; Michael Skelton, 2008; and Kevin Murphy, ’12, make up the 28th group chosen for Kennett High's Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 17, in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village.
"I think we've got a great group," said John Eastman, chair of the KHS Sports Hall of Fame committee. “I had an opportunity to speak with each of the nominees and they and their families were excited when they received the news. I think they are looking forward to the ceremony, as am I."
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was conceived by the late George T. Davidson. After an exploratory meeting in the summer of 1990, a committee was formed and work began to establish a governance and selection process. The goal was to honor the first inductees in the fall of 1991.
The objective is to recognize individuals, both male and female, who have brought honor and distinction to Kennett High School athletics. This accomplishment may be earned through participation as an athlete, coaching or assisting in athletic programs.
To be eligible for the Kennett Sports Hall of Fame, athletes must be at least seven years removed from high school. Former coaches also are eligible.
Members of the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame Committee along with Eastman are Peter Ames, Terry (Livingston) Ballou, Lloyd Jones, Mike Lane, Sut Marshall, Josh McAllister, Stephanie (Carey) Miller, Deb (Russell) Parsons, Parker Roberts, Bob Russell, Glenn Saunders and Mike Veilleux.
The festivities at the Marshall Gymnasium are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch at noon, with induction to begin at about 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and must be purchased by Sept. 9. There will be no sales at the door.
Tickets can be purchased from Mike Lane at the Conway Rec Department or by mailing to the KHS Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 44, Center Conway, N.H. 03813.
Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955
Scaletti, who lives in Redstone and Monrovia, Maryland, with her husband and fellow KHS Sports Hall of Famer Dino Scaletti (Class of 1955), has four grown children and seven grandchildren.
While at Kennett, Scaletti played four years of basketball, lettering in three of those years and was a co-captain her senior year.
She also lettered all four years in softball for the Eagles.
Scaletti went on to attend Keene State College, where she earned a degree in education. While at Keene, she continued her stellar athletic career. She played four years of field hockey, earning All-Star recognition her senior year; played four years of baseball and was a team captain her senior year; was an ice skating leader for three years; was a basketball referee for two years; and was a member of the KSC Women’s Athletic Association for three years, including serving as its president from 1957-58.
Sarah Kenney, Class of 1999
Kenney, who lives in Boston, Massachusetts, is an engineer/program manager/director for Raytheon Technologies since 2003.
Kenney was a three-sport standout at Kennett, playing four years of soccer, basketball and softball for the Eagles, where she earned four varsity letters in softball, soccer and basketball.
For the Eagles in soccer, Kenney was a co-captain her senior year. She earned All-State recognition in her junior and senior years and received the prestigious Suzy Engler Girls’ Soccer Award as a senior. That same year, she was the recipient of the Kennett High Fall Sports Night Girl’s Soccer Award.
In basketball, Kenney was a tri-captain her senior year. She received the Kennett High School WBNC Award for Girl’s Basketball.
In softball, she was a tri-captain her senior year and was the starting shortstop of the Kennett state championship team. She also received the KHA Softball Award as a senior.
Michael Skelton, Class of 2008
Skelton, who lives in South Burlington, Vermont, is the assistant women’s soccer coach at the University of Vermont.
Skelton was a two-sport standout while at Kennett on the soccer field in the fall and on the ice with the hockey team in the winter.
He played soccer for four years at KHS, letter each season. He was a team captain his senior year, and also garnered All-State recognition.
In ice hockey, Skelton lettered three years. He was named to All-State three times, twice earning Second-Team honors and First-Team laurels his senior year. Over three years, Skelton posted point totals of 10 goals, 21 assists for 31 points as a sophomore and 9-31-40 his junior year, He exploded with 37-31-68 in league play his senior year, tying ex-linemate Mark Lane’s 2007 goal standard and shattering the single-season KHS varsity points record and went on to finish his career with 139 points.
In 2014, Skelton was named the Kennett High girls’ soccer coach, and successfully guided the Eagles to the playoffs the two years he was at the helm of the program.
Kevin Murphy, Class of 2012
Murphy, who lives in Boston, Massachusetts, is the owner of the Celly Hockey Co. online retail store.
Murphy was a three-sport standout athlete at Kennett, playing soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse. He earned four varsity letters in ice hockey over four years; three in lacrosse over four years; and one in soccer, playing just three seasons.
It was in hockey where Murphy truly excelled becoming the all-time leading scorer in the program’s history with 170 points. He helped the Eagles win three state championships his freshman, sophomore and senior years. He was the assistant captain his junior year and was named captain his senior year.
As a junior, Murphy became the first Eagle to reach the 100-point mark and was just the fourth hockey player to attain that milestone at the time.
In his freshman year, Murphy had 10 points (three goals and seven assists). As a sophomore, he had 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists). As a junior, he collected 50 points (26 goals and 24 assists). As a senior, he had 55 points (29 goals and 26 assists).
Murphy was a three-time Division III All-State selection.
As a junior, Murphy was selected to play in the prestigious Hockey Night in Boston Major Summer Showcase.
Following his senior season, Murphy became the second Eagle to be named the Division III Hockey Player of the Year. Goalie Ricky Gaudreau earned the award in 2010. He was also chosen to play in the Granite State Game and the annual Senior All-Star Classic.
Murphy was picked to suit up for New Hampshire in the annual Make-A-Wish Classic against Vermont which pits the best seniors from the two states on the ice.
Coach Bernie Livingston
Livingston, who lives in Conway with his wife and fellow coach, Eileen, has five grown children, Cathy, Terry, Sean, Tim and Kelly. Cathy, Terry and Tim have also been inducted into the KHS Sports Hall of Fame.
Livingston grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Kean University in N.J., with a degree in special education and a minor in elementary education. He was a special education teacher at Kennett High from 1979-82.
Livingston is the dean of coaches at Kennett High having coached here for more than four decades.
He is the lone coach to oversee three varsity programs — boys and girls cross-country in the fall; indoor track in the winter; and boys and girls track and field in the spring.
Livingston has been the head cross-country coach at KHS since 1980. In 1983, he guided the girls to a memorable season which culminated with the Eagles winning the prestigious New England Cross-Country Championships. He was named the New Hampshire Cross-Country Coach of the Year in 1983.
Livingston, who has been the indoor track coach since the program’s inception in 2007 and the outdoor track coach since 1982, was inducted into the New Hampshire Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012.
In 2016, Livingston was named the recipient of the Tom McGrath Cross-Country Award, and in 2017, he received the Peter Lovejoy Memorial Coaches Award.
In 2011, the Conway School Board has voted unanimously to name the track at Kennett High School — The Livingston Oval — after Livingston.
