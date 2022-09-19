Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Kevin Murphy, 2012; Michael Skelton, ’08; Coach Bernie Livingston and Sarah Kenney, ’99, make up the 28th group inducted into the Kennett High’s Sports Hall of Fame. They were enshrined on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Cathy (Livingston) Allen, a 1994 inductee into the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, had the honor of inducting Bernie Livingston, her father and iconic KHS coach, into the Hall on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Sean Kenney, a 2008 inductee into the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, had the honor of inducting Sarah Kenney, his twin sister and a three-sport standout while at KHS, into the Hall on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Michael Skelton, Class of 2008, was inducted into the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame by his good friend and teammate Brad Hauser on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Kevin Murphy, Class of 2012, was inducted into the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame by his Coach Michael Lane and fellow Hall of Famer (Class of 2008) on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Coach Bernie Livingston (right), who is in his 43rd years coaching cross-country at Kennett High, was inducted into the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in a ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium. On hand for the ceremony (from left) were his son Tim Livingston, a 2011 inductee; daughters Terry (Livingston) Ballou, a 1997 inductee, and Cathy (Livingston) Allen, a 1994 inductee; and Eileen, his wife and fellow coach at KHS. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Saturday was a special day for Kennett Hockey. Michael Skelton (Class of 2008, fourth from right) and Kevin Murphy (Class of 2012, fourth from left) were inducted into the Kennett High Sport Hall of Fame. On hand for the ceremony, held in the Marshall Gymnasium, were (from left ) Chris King (Clas of 2012), Grif Meador (’10), Joe Murphy (’09), Brad Hauser (’08), Reilly Murphy (’20) and Coach Michael Lane (’00). Hauser inducted Skelton & Coach Lane inducted Murphy. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame successfully held its 28th induction ceremony on Saturday.
Coach Bernie Livingston; Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Sarah Kenney, ’99; Michael Skelton, 2008; and Kevin Murphy, ’12, were inducted at luncheon and ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village. before about 70 people.
“I thought it was a perfect day,” Livingston said. “The venue (the former Kennett High gymnasium) was fantastic. I had not been in it since was restored.”
He added: “I was humbled to be inducted by not only quality athletes but quality people — that really means a lot.”
The luncheon was catered by 1992 Hall of Fame inductee Rick Luciano (Class of 1972) and his talented Merlino’s staff.
The idea of the Sports Hall of Fame was conceived by the late George T. Davidson. After an exploratory meeting in the summer of 1990, a committee was formed and work began to establish a governance and selection process. The goal was to honor the first inductees in the fall of 1991.
The objective is to recognize individuals, both male and female, who have brought honor and distinction to Kennett High School athletics. This accomplishment may be earned through participation as an athlete, coaching or assisting in athletic programs.
Saturday’s inductees were all more than worthy of selection. Each spoke humbly about their love of athletics, what means to represent Kennett High and the lifetime friendships they’ve made through sports.
To be eligible for the Kennett Sports Hall of Fame, athletes must be at least seven years removed from high school. Former coaches also are eligible.
Members of the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame Committee along with Eastman are Peter Ames, Terry (Livingston) Ballou, Lloyd Jones, Mike Lane, Sut Marshall, Josh McAllister, Stephanie (Carey) Miller, Deb (Russell) Parsons, Parker Roberts, Bob Russell, Glenn Saunders and Mike Veilleux.
The 2022 Induction ceremony is scheduled to be aired on Valley Vision (Channel 3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
