CONWAY — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame successfully held its 28th induction ceremony on Saturday.

Coach Bernie Livingston; Jacqueline (Carey) Scaletti, Class of 1955; Sarah Kenney, ’99; Michael Skelton, 2008; and Kevin Murphy, ’12, were inducted at luncheon and ceremony in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Recreation Department in Conway Village. before about 70 people.

