CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team snapped a brief three-match losing skid under the lights of Gary Millen Stadium in the rain on Tuesday night, earning a regular-season sweep over rival Plymouth with an impressive 5-0 win.
The win lifted the Eagles to 4-4 on the season.
Coming off its most successful season yet and will a strong core of letter winners returning, there is a new level of excitement surrounding the Kennett High girls’ soccer team this fall. The Eagles hope to make some noise on the pitch once again in Division II.
Last year, Kennett went 6-8-2 and secured the 12th and final playoff spot for the Division II tournament.
Coach Ron Krieger’s troops fell 5-2 in Weare to No. 5 John Stark in the first round on Oct. 28. Carli Krebs and Bryn Fayle scored the Kennett goals. John Stark went on to upset No. 4 Milford 3-1 on Oct. 31.
Kennett lost seniors Katie Brooks, Sam Habert-Jaques, Emily Kenny and Isabelle Murray to graduation in June.
The Eagles also lost alumnus and two-year junior varsity coach Amelya Saras. The position has yet to be filled leaving Krieger to handle double duty overseeing both squads. Volunteer Dave Caputo is once again helping on the sidelines and is the team’s advanced scout.
There are 29 girls out for the team this year.
“We have pretty even numbers across the grades,” said Krieger with eight seniors and seven juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon; juniors Kayla Erwin, Kendall Krieger, Hannah Norris Parsons, Alisha Smart, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf; sophomores Haylee Burke, Emma Geoffrey, Abigail Hynes and Moira Irish; and freshmen Grace Sanfilippo and Lydia Wiggin.
Members of the junior varsity team include juniors Kayla Erwin, Hannah Noris-Parsons and Alisha Smart; sophomores Haylee Burke, Lillian Hicks, Moira Irish, Emma Johnston, Myra Johnston and Hannah Kelsch; and freshmen Sierra Castaldo, Gabriella Cubero, Grace Sanfilippo, Hannah Smith, Aaliyah Wade, Addison Wade and Lydia Wiggin.
This year’s team captains are Caputo, Garside and Ziph.
“We have such a good group of girls,” Krieger said. “There were five or six girls beyond the top three who received votes (for captain). That’s a good sign that we have so many girls willing to lead.”
Krieger is tinkering with a 3-5-2 formation with three defenders, five midfielders and two forwards, which aims to control the center of the field. The Eagles enjoyed success with that formation in 2021.
The Eagles can be explosive offensively as Berlin saw firsthand in the second half of a Sept. 6 match played north of Pinkham Notch. KHS scored four goals in less than four minutes to start the second stanza on their way to a 6-0 victory.
“I’ve never played in an outdoor game or coached one that can compare to the first four minutes of the second half,” Krieger said.
Off the opening restart, the Eagles marched down the pitch with Abrams slotting a nice pass to Fayle which she calmly tucked away for her brace.
“A minute later, we took control of the ball and attacked down the right side where Aida (Wheat) drove to the net drawing both the center back and keeper to her side, and then slid off the perfect post-run pass to Bryn who buried it with her left foot (for her hat trick),” said Krieger.
Over the next two minutes, the Eagles found the back of the net two more times with Abrams scoring from Wheat and Burke connecting from Fayle.
The hometown flock had their three-match win streak snapped on Sept. 9 when 5-0-1 Pelham came to town and won a 5-3 shootout after trailing 3-1 early. Merrimack Valley (5-2) handed the Eagles a second straight loss with a 2-0 victory at home under the lights on Sept. 14 in Concord. Krieger said there were plenty of positives to take from the MV match.
“Though we lost a tough 2-0 match it was by far our most complete 80-minute effort,” he shared on Facebook. “Our team defense was excellent — one lost mark and a very weird bounce accounted for the (Pride) goals.”
He added: “Everyone who played was outstanding, and all showed the focus that we need in every game. Two players had their best game as a tandem, which says a lot in my opinion. Marissa (Caputo) and Kendall (Krieger) got to that level that takes time, understanding of each other's movements, communication verbal and nonverbal and an equal determination of their will to succeed. Great stuff. I can’t wait to see how far they can take it! This team continues to improve, and we have our goals and plan for the season. We believe we are working towards something.”
Kennett thoroughly dominated its Homecoming match against Carroll County rival Kingswood, but it was the Knights who left two with the points after a 1-0 win in the local derby.
“Man, I love this team,” Krieger shared after the match. “The heart, effort and attitude that they brought to this game was endless. Unfortunately, the beautiful game sometimes cares less about these things and loves to be brutal to those putting forth the heart, effort and attitude."
Garside is the lone returning fullback while Odell and Anzaldi also have some varsity experience. Krieger has lofty hopes for Wiggin.
“Lydia might be the most natural soccer player I’ve ever coached up here,” he said.
In goal, Norris-Parsons, Geoffrey and Hynes have been getting better every day.
Kennett’s strength is in its midfield and up front where the Eagles a quick and skilled. Caputo and Krieger will anchor the center of midfield with Burke and Ziph on the outside.
Krebs provides plenty of versatility in her ability to play central defense, midfield or striker, while Wheat, who led the Eagles in scoring in 2020, Fayle, the top marksman last season, and Abrams, who was second in goals in 2020 and spent the past year in Italy where she trained with a local club, all have a nose for the net. Sanfilippo also will be counted on to find the back of the net.
Krieger talked about goals for this season. He’d like to see the Eagles in the playoff chase.
“Realistically, I think we can get to eight wins, and maybe we can surprise a team or two,” he said. “I think we’re only going to get better. We have a good schedule, it’s a true test.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Laconia on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. match.
Next week is rivalry week for Eagles, who are slated to host Berlin on Tuesday (5 p.m.) in Gary Millen Stadium, and close out the week with a trip to Wolfeboro on Friday (4 p.m.) for a rematch with rivals Kingswood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.