CONWAY — The golf season is in full swing for the Kennett High team. The Eagles are making the turn and heading into the back nine of its schedule. The team has been competitive this fall, but at times struggled to find consistency on the course.
As of Tuesday, Kennett was 3-9 on the season after four matches
Bradley and Assistant Coach Steve Piotrow have 18 boys on the roster this season.
“Steve is an amazing guy,” Bradley said. “He comes up with some great ideas for games to help the kids work on their games.”
Bradley added: “We want to thank all of the local courses for being so supportive of us. Kevin Walker and the folks at the North Conway Country Club, our home course, have been terrific. And, the Valley Originals have been good to us once again. We appreciate all of the support.”
Last year, Kennett went 2-24 in regular-season action, coming up just short in many close matches.
Kennett lost seniors Nick Houghton-LaClair, Cassidy Krieger, Griffin McAuliffe, Henry Moneypenny and Spencer Ogren to graduation last June.
In the Division II playoffs, seven schools qualified for the state team tournament on Oct. 14. Oyster River took team honors with a score of 389, topping Windham and Winnacunnet which rounded out the top 3 with 398 and 402 points, respectively.
In the individual tournament held Oct. 17-18, Noah LeClair of Alvirne High School shot rounds of 72 and 76 to best the field of 14 golfers by one stroke at +4. Samuel Maurice of Trinity High was second at +5 (72, 77), while Kennett junior Ben Dougherty tied for third with Oyster River’s Jack Poitras at +7. Dougherty shot 75, 76, while Poitras went 77, 74.
Also, last fall, Bradley announced senior Cassidy Krieger as the recipient of the Golf Award.
The golf award "is presented to that player who demonstrates those intangibles that are part of the game; honesty, integrity and character. Also, that player who demonstrates that team comes before the individual in a sport where you usually play for yourself."
Members of this year’s team include seniors Gabriel Brochu, Ben Dougherty, MacCary Kelsch and Thomas Roosenboom; juniors Nate Lynn, Zachary Moore, Aiden Perry, Peter Rogers and Cary Simpson; sophomores Matt Charrette, Noah Hembree, Austin Roberts and Connor Wiggin; and freshmen Dylan Hooper, Aiden Lane, Brady Parsons, Dylan Smith and Nathan Vachon.
Dougherty, who will play No. 1 for the Eagles, is this year’s team captain.
Sophomores Wiggin and Charrette have also been in the starting eight for KHS along with Parsons, Hooper, Hembree and Moore.
“We’re still working on a set lineup,” Bradley said. “There are several people in the mix fighting for spots.”
The NHIAA is again using the stroke-play scoring system, which rewards the lowest score. From 2018-19, the Stableford system, which places points for various scores on a hole had been used. Officials believed it would also speed up the pace of play.
Stableford scoring rewards 6 points for a double eagle, 5 for an eagle, 4 for a birdie, 3 for par, 2 for a bogey and 1 for a double bogey. If the golfer hasn’t finished the hole at double bogey, the hole is over and they receive no points.
After a short preseason, a mere nine days, the 2022-23 sports season officially opened on the links at the North Conway Country Club on Aug. 24 when Kennett hosted Kingswood, Portsmouth and St. Thomas.
“I think we’d all like to have more time to prepare,” Bradley said.
Kennett went 1-2 on the day, shooting a team score of 225 to beat rival Kingswood, 247, but fell to St Thomas, 204, and Portsmouth, 206.
On Aug. 30, at Oyster River, the boys from Conway shot a 239 to top Kingswood, 247, but came up short to Windham, 198, and Oyster River, 209.
The Eagles went 0-3 on Sept. 1 (the first day of school) in Goffstown. The host Grizzlies won the day with a 214, followed by Oyster River, 214; St. Thomas, 216; and Kennett, 232.
The Eagles were back home at North Conway Country Club on Sept. 14 when Oyster River and Kingswood came to town. Kennett shot a 226 to top Kingswood, 237, but fell to Oyster River, 209.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Wolfeboro to play Kingswood and Portsmouth on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 5 with a match in Dover against Milford, Trinity and hosts St. Thomas.
The Division II team playoffs are scheduled to be held on Oct. 13 (9 a.m. tee times) at the Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
The individual tournament for Division II boys will be on Oct. 15 at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times to be assigned).
The individual tournament for girls is planned for Oct. 1 (medal flight and qualifier championship flight) at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem.
The championship flight finals are targeted for Oct. 15 at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times to be assigned).
