FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team is off to a strong start this fall. While being down a little in terms of numbers, the Raiders do have talent and experience returning to the pitch.
Following a rigorous pre-season, and although the numbers are down this year, the energy has been good in Raider Nation. That translated into two weeks of good preseason conditioning followed by a trio of impressive victories to open the 2021 regular season. FA netted a 5-1 road win against Poland in Poland Springs, Maine, on Sept. 1; followed that up with a 3-0 shutout over Gray in the home-opener on Sept. 3; and beat Greely 2-1 with a last second goal at home on Tuesday.
Coach Dede Frost is excited with how the campaign has started.
“We have a small team but we are growing every day in hopes to support both a JV and varsity schedule,” she said. “We have several players who are new to the game this year and nine freshmen who were unable to have a season last year. I am thrilled that these young/new players have chosen to pursue field hockey and help secure the future of this amazing game!”
Joining Frost on the sidelines is Assistant Coach Jen Bartlett, who will helm the junior varsity team.
Coach Frost has been working on strength and conditioning in the early going in anticipation of the effort necessary to play a game in the regular season
Returning letter winners include seniors Shelby Purslow, who plays defense; Camden Jones, Juliette Albert and Jade Blood, who are all forwards; and Eden Voter, who plays goalie; and juniors Grace Murley and Eliza Thorne, who both play forward.
“Our strength this year will be some experienced leadership mixed with some tremendous enthusiasm of our young and inexperienced players,” said Frost. “We are all excited to find the rhythm that every team strives for when searching for the perfect combinations.”
Members of the team include seniors Juliette Albert, Jade Blood, Mallory Damon (team manager), Eden Voter, Maddie Foreman, Adriana Gil Garces, Camden Jones and Shelby Purslow; juniors Liliannah Amazon, Aletheia Carney, Elizabeth Littlefield, Grace Murley, Abbie Paulding, Polly Pierce, Chloe Sartre and Eliza Thorne; sophomores Alanna Ring, Agueda Ruiz Perez, Gabriela Ruiz Perez and Olivia Towne; and freshmen Brianna Evans, Cheyanne Fox, Dakota Fox, Sierra Fox, Greta Hermanson, Hazel Lewis,Haley Littlefield, Jocelyn Roy and Rayna Wales.
The defense will be anchored by Voter and Purslow who have been role models. Seniors Jones, Albert and Blood will be leaned on heavily to handle a good portion of the playing time, as well as bringing along the younger players who are learning the joy of being a meaningful member of a high school sports team.
In terms of concerns, Frost would like to see a little more depth out for the program.
“Our largest concern initially was the low numbers which present challenges in several aspects of the game,” she said. “We are focusing on the basics of the game which will allow less experienced players to enter varsity games safely.”
Frost added: “And conditioning, which will allow for longer periods of play, fewer substitutions and fewer injuries.”
At Poland (0-1), Blood scored a pair of goals to lead the Raiders over the Knights.
Thorne and Murley each had a goal and an assist for Fryeburg, and Olivia Towne added the other goal and Jones notched two assists.
Bri Velilla scored Poland’s goal. Emma Moreau made 17 saves for the Knights to keep the contest that close.
On Sept. 2, Murley scored an unassisted goal in the first quarter, and Albert and Thorne added goals in the second as the Raiders (2-0) downed the Patriots (0-2) at Fryeburg.
Towne and Jones each had an assist, while Rayna Wales stopped two shots for the shutout for Coach Dede Frost's squad.
On Tuesday, in a match, pushed back a day due to rain on Monday, the Raiders proved their grit by winning a thriller 2-1 over Greely. Thorne netted the match-winner with time running out when she pounded on a rebound and rocketed it into the back of the cage sending the hometown faithful into delirium.
FA took the lead early in the second quarter with Thorne turning into the provider, setting up Murley to make it 1-0.
The Rangers knotted the contest at 1-1 with a goal six minutes after halftime.
Fryeburg outshot Greely 20-5 with Wales recording four saves for the Raiders.
Frost talked about goals for the season.
“One goal for the season is that every player progresses every day, thus making our team better with each coming day,” she said. “Another goal is that every player has a positive experience and are better student-athletes for having been part of the team.”
Fryeburg was scheduled to host York (2-0) on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders will close out a three-match week on Saturday (11 a.m.) with a trip to Naples, Maine, to play rival Lake Region (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.