FRYEBURG — Young, but full of potential is how the Fryeburg Academy football team is being described this fall. The Raiders started to show signs of living up to that potential when they went on the road last Saturday and beat Medomak Valley 38-0 in Waldoboro, Maine.
The Raiders jumped on the Panthers early and never looked back in the season-opening season victory.
In the final pre-season game leading up to the opener, the Raiders had difficulty tackling Poland’s elusive running back, but give Coach David Turner and Assistant Coach David Jones some practice time and they can correct any team weakness.
The boys from Fryeburg shut down the Medomak run game forcing the hosts to punt on its first series of the night. The Raiders were able to move the ball well behind their veteran offensive line, scoring first and added a successful two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Coach Turner said that without a run game it put too much pressure on the Medomak quarterback to generate some offense. The Fryeburg pass rush sacked him multiple times.
When he did have time to throw the Panthers’ QB found Raider defender Caleb Micklon twice in the second quarter, and he turned the opportunities into touchdowns.
It was a nice way to start the season said Coach Turner said, adding, the game was much closer than the score would suggest. All in all, he thought the opener was great for the Raiders to get some varsity football playing experience.
There are 35 boys out for the football team this fall — 12 juniors, 10 seniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Charles Campbell, Danny Darby, Tyler Day, Job Fox, Bobby Hallam, Liam Quinn, Javier Villarevia Luke Villarevia, Mason Whitaker and Jackson Whichly; juniors Hayden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Dere Maxim, Colton McCarthy, Gabe Mckenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Eric Yoo; sophomores Jordon Dutton, Emerson Hall, Asher Mckenney, Gunnar Saunders, Justin Simmons, Austin Warren and Josh Werner; and freshmen Ben Alloco, Holden Edenbach, Jagger Helwig, Michael Malia, Isaiah Roy-Monroe and Luke Staires.
The COVID-19 pandemic and early close of last year’s season hurt football in the Pine Tree State. Football skills like blocking and tackling must be retaught and thus coaches must start back at square one. Time on the practice field is necessary.
Fryeburg was limited due a handful of practices and no official games due to the virus last year.
When asked who will start this season Coach Turner opted to refer to his players as experienced or inexperienced. The experienced ones will see a majority of the early season playing time.
On offense, the Raiders will run a base offense relying on their offensive line to set the tempo. Players who will be on the field in the early season are Job Fox, Jackson Whitchley, Liam Quinn, Caleb Michlon and Bobby Hallam.
The coaches seem to be taking a relaxed yet serious approach to this season. They are looking for their players to improve with each practice and game that they participate in. Over the entire season, they believe they will see a vast improvement.
They opened preseason on Aug. 16, practicing twice a day in the early morning, and early evening when the day is its coolest.
Coach Turner said that despite the unusually hot temperatures the effort has been outstanding and that the improvement is already beginning to show.
A philosophy of relaxed expectations will allow players to enjoy the game as they learn, resulting in hopefully a love for the game. Because of the physical nature of it is not for everyone, yet because of the wide variety of skills necessary to play the total game the game can attract many individuals.
Coach describes his players as “mature and motivated to be the best football players they can be.”
Next up for the Raiders is another road contest, at Cape Elizabeth, on Friday at 7 p.m. It will be the season-opener for the Capers.
Coach Turner describes the Capers as “fast, athletic and very talented.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host its home-opener on Sept. 18 against Westbrook (0-0) at 1:30 p.m.
The Raiders hope to get in a full eight-game schedule with four games at home and four on the road.
Football is back, and this should be a fun team to watch. Go Raiders!
