CONWAY — Fans of the Kennett High boys’ soccer team are seeing plenty of the beautiful game this fall as the Eagles have gone to overtime already twice this season.
The hometown flock is 1-1 in extra time, winning 2-1 on a golden goal in Kingston against Sanborn on Sept. 2, and then falling 2-1 late in the second overtime to Hollis-Brookline on Tuesday.
The Eagles are currently 2-2 on the young season in Division II play.
“We’ve played pretty well, so far,” Coach Camden Clark, who is in his second year at the helm of the program, said.
Clark became the first Kennett High alumnus to coach the varsity program when he took over the nest last year. The Eagles went 4-4 on the season, losing out on a few matches down the stretch because the opposing school came down with COVID-19.
“Overall, I’m happy with how the season turned out because at one point I didn’t know if we would have a season,” Clark said last October. “When it turned out we could start in-person practice I was over the moon.”
The Eagles fell in the post-season on the road to rival Kingswood 2-0.
“We’re playing a lot of teams that we did not play last year,” Clark said, pointing out that due to the pandemic, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted a regionalized schedule and had an open tournament for all teams.
Kennett lost seniors Colby Eastwood, Riley Hayes, Bryce Hill, Matt Nordwick, Dalton Petell and Aidan Sherlock to graduation last June.
Clark was a three-year starter in goal for the Eagles and earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels his senior year in 2014.
Joining Clark on the coaching staff is Reid Clark, his brother, who took over the reins of the junior varsity program last year and is the varsity assistant this fall. Former KHS standout Zach Bradley is the new junior varsity coach.
There are currently 31 boys out for the program.
Members of the varsity team are seniors Ansel Barclay, Jack Cryan, Ethan Clay-Storm, Will Metz, Ty Montkowski, Aubrey Narducci and Liam Narducci; juniors Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath and Jake Infinger; sophomores Jackson Burke, Gabe Freedman and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Evan Cicero and Quintin Plourde.
Members of the junior varsity reserve team are juniors Fin Bradley and Derek Russell; sophomores Sebastian Brochu, Liam Chesley, Aiden King, Martin Lockhart, Tyler McCluskey and Micah White; and freshmen Jack Calderwood, Beckett Clark, Matteo DegliAngeli, William Greib, Jack Heysler, Trystin Jones, Cole McAllister and Eben Raymond.
Cryan, Clay-Storm and Clark are this year’s team captains.
Preseason opened for the soccer team on Aug. 16. The Eagles did a lot of double-sessions with practice in the morning and evening. The hometown flock was able to play two friendly exhibition matches. The Eagles fell 3-2 on penalty kicks to the alumni and then dropped a well-played 3-2 contest at home against state-line neighbors Fryeburg Academy in the final preseason match.
Kennett fell 1-0 to ConVal, at home on opening day against the 2018 and 2019 champs on Aug. 27.
The Eagles broke into the win column when they executed a near-perfect game-plan to knock rival Plymouth from the Division II unbeatens at home Aug. 31. The Eagles topped the Bobcats 3-0.
“This one meant a lot,” Clark said. “Back when I was in high school, we never beat Plymouth. We either tied or lost. It was special for the program and these guys. I couldn’t have been happier with how we played.”
He added: “It was unbelievable. The boys played out of their minds. I wish the match had been recorded because this one I’d love to watch over and over. We played so well in all aspects of the game. The boys moved the ball really well, and when we got scoring opportunities, we capitalized on them.”
The visiting Bobcats pressured Kennett early but the hometown flock weathered the storm and slowly took control in the midfield.
“Willem (Badger), Alex (Clark) and Ty (Montkowski) all played great,” Clark said. “They dictated the pace of play.”
The Eagles got all the offense they needed when Clay-Storm opened his 2021 scoring account with a goal. KHS carried that 1-0 advantage into the break.
“The first five or 10 minutes after halftime, Plymouth came out really strong as I knew they would,” said Clark.
KHS doubled its lead midway through the second stanza on a strike from Montkowski to make it 2-0.
Fellow senior Barclay found the back of the old onion bag three minutes from time to close out the scoring and seal the win.
While there were plenty of candidates for man of the match, Clark said one performance stood out just a hair above the rest.
“(Sophomore) Jackson Burke was our man of the match,” he said. “I had him play left-back and he played unbelievably — he did everything I asked him to. A lot of guys could have earned man-of-the-match honors but Jackson is my choice. I think he may have found his new calling at left-back.”
Colbath picked up the shutout in goal for Kennett.
Against Sanborn, Clay-Storm netted the winning goal and his second of the match two minutes into overtime to bring all the points home to Conway.
With five minutes to play in regulation time, Clay-Storm scored the first of his brace with fellow tri-captain Clark picking up the assist.
Just two minutes later, the hosts drew level setting the stage for overtime. In overtime, two 10-minute periods are played but the game can end with a golden goal whenever a team scores. Only two minutes into extra time, Clark fed a perfect through ball to Clay-Storm, who knew what to do, tucking the ball home for the winner.
“It was a great one to win,” Coach Clark said. “It definitely made the two-hour-plus bus ride home a lot more enjoyable.”
On Tuesday, in an evenly played match, Kennett’s lone goal came from Clay-Storm.
The KHS boys were scheduled to travel to Pelham (0-3) on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
Next week, the Eagles have two matches on the schedule. On Monday, they are slated to venture through Pinkham Notch to play Berlin (3-0 in Division III) at 4 p.m., and on Friday will host Manchester West (0-3) at 4 p.m.
This year, KHS has a 16-match regular season, playing home-and-home contests with rivals Plymouth, Berlin and Kingswood along with individual games against ConVal, Sanborn, Hollis-Brookline, Pelham, Manchester West, Milford, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke, Oyster River and Souhegan.
