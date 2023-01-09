Eagle senior Jack Robinson races along the boards, pressured by Ice Cat Caleb Micklon, in the game between the Kennett High School Eagles and the Western Maine Ice Cats during the ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at the Ham Arena on Dec. 27. The Eagles came out on top 5-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team opened 2023 in style with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Carroll County rival Kingswood at the Ham Arena last Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Eagles’ four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a 1-0 loss against Hollis Brookline at the Conway Arena in Nashua.
Kennett currently sits at 2-3 in Division III play and is 5-3 overall after winning the ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament.
“Hollis-Brookline (4-1) is always a tough team, especially down there,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “They’re physical, but I thought we matched their physicality. It was a petty tight-checking game.”
The host Cavaliers scored the game’s lone goal just 2:19 into the first period on a shot that was deflected past goalie Zach Moore, who was solid between the pipes, making 19 saves on the night. Shots were even at 20-20.
“We’ve talked about the importance of getting off to a good start, but our first five minutes on Saturday night weren’t real good,” Lane said. “I thought overall, we might have been the slightly better team, but we didn’t create enough chances in the end. Both teams did a nice job defensively of bottling up the other’s offense.”
He added: “We’re not going to hit the panic button after one loss. I said at the start of the season, there’s a ton of parity in Division III this year. Every game is going to be a battle.”
Lane praised the play of Moore and the KHS defense along with the teal line of Gabe Shaw, Nolan Proulx and Patrick Laughland which continues to improve with each outing.
Fans were treated to an offensive outburst on Wednesday when Kennett and Kingswood (3-3 after moving from Division II to III this winter) combined for 11 goals in a see-saw contest.
“It was back and forth all night,” said Lane. “We’re used to the one-goal, low-scoring games, so to win a game like this in a different way was a nice sign.”
The Knights opened the scoring in the first period, but 50 seconds later, Kennett drew level on a nice rush and unassisted goal by Robbie Murphy.
Kingswood quickly regained the lead and carried a 2-1 advantage into the second period. The Eagles knotted the score at 2-2 when Jack Robison lit the lamp from Sam Seavey and Murphy.
After the Knights took their third lead of the night, Kennett again tied the game with Robinson netting his second with an unassisted goal.
Kennett took its first lead early in the third period when Murphy scored his second goal with an unassisted effort. The Knights tied the game two minutes later only to see defenseman Sawyer Hussey put the Eagles back in front with an unassisted goal.
Kingswood tied the game at 5-5 with a later power-play goal, but Robinson sent the home fans happy when he completed his hat trick with 1:36 to play. He created a turnover and beat the goalie to close out the scoring.
“It wasn’t a picture-perfect game,” Lane said. “As I said, to be able to win 2-1 games and now a 6-5 game in multiple ways bodes well for the future.”
Sophomore goalie Tanner Smith, who came on in relief of Moore in the first period, collected his first varsity win in net. He turned away 13 shots, including one in the closing seconds to preserve the victory.
“Tanner has worked really hard and been a good teammate,’’ said Lane. “I was thrilled to see him get his first varsity win.”
The Eagles, who were playing with a shorter bench, got strong performances from David Silvia, who moved from defense to playing center on the green line, while freshman Brady Parsons had a strong showing on the second line.
Kennett is scheduled to play two more games on the road this week. Wednesday, the Eagles are slated to play Pembroke-Campbell (2-3) at 7:30 p.m. and will close out the week on Saturday (1:45 p.m.) at the Laconia Ice Arena playing Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (0-4).
The JV Eagles, who were on the road against Berlin-Gorham on Monday (results were not known as of press time), are scheduled to host Western Maine (Fryeburg Academy-Lake Region-Oxford Hills) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. The Ice Cats beat the Eagles 2-1 last Friday at Bridgton Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.