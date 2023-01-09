12-27-22 Peter Hall Xmas Tournament robinson tight

Eagle senior Jack Robinson races along the boards, pressured by Ice Cat Caleb Micklon, in the game between the Kennett High School Eagles and the Western Maine Ice Cats during the ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at the Ham Arena on Dec. 27. The Eagles came out on top 5-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team opened 2023 in style with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Carroll County rival Kingswood at the Ham Arena last Wednesday. Unfortunately, the Eagles’ four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a 1-0 loss against Hollis Brookline at the Conway Arena in Nashua.

Kennett currently sits at 2-3 in Division III play and is 5-3 overall after winning the ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament.

