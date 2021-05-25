CONWAY — The Kennet High girls’ tennis team will be the lone member of the hometown flock to host a spring playoff game. The Eagles are scheduled to host a round of 16 match this Friday at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park at 4 p.m.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with tennis this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Bow, Kingswood, Bishop Brady and Pembroke Academy were placed in Region 2. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 1 seed and is scheduled to host winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 5 Pembroke Academy (0-8) which travels to Wolfeboro to play No. 4 Kingswood (0-7).
Bow (4-3), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Bishop Brady (5-3) on Friday at 4 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Monday (4 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
Coach Duncan Yarworth’s Eagles are 6-2 in Division II with four matches canceled due to COVID-19 and two planned for this week with Prospect Mountain (in Conway on Tuesday and in Alton on Thursday) canceled due to the beginning of post-season play.
The Eagles were scheduled to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday with a match on the road in Gorham against Berlin. The two schools were to finish up their May 17 match which was suspended during the doubles due to rain. Results were not known as of press time.
KHS netted a pair of solid win last week, topping Plymouth 6-3 at home on May 19, and then traveled to Alton and beat Prospect Mountain 6-3 on May 22.
The win against the Bobcats was a slight measure of revenge after Plymouth won the first encounter at home 6-3 on April 26, which was during April vacation when the Eagles were missing half of their squad.
In singles, Kaylie Sampson (PHS) def. Kameryn Dockham 8-0 at No. 1; Ellen Ryan (PHS) def. Ava Jarell 8-4 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. Sumji Billin 8-5 at No. 3; Shannon Derby (KHS) def. Emma Smith 8-1 at No. 4; Gracie Baillargeon (KHS) def. Jenna Benoit 8-4 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi def. Abby Gordon 8-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, Sampson/Ryan def. Dockham/Jarell 8-0 at No. 1; Lia Anzaldi/Derby def. Billa/Smith 8-6 at No. 2; and Baillargeon/Joce Anzaldi def. Inwood/Taylor Bourne 8-4 at No. 3.
Against Prospect Mountain, the Eagles sealed the match early by winning five of the six singles.
In singles, Dockham (KHS) def. M. Neathery 8-2 at No. 1; R. Rawnsley (PM) def. Jarell 8-4 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. E. Misiaszek 8-4 at No. 3; Derby (KHS) def. A. Brever 8-5 at No. 4; Baillargeon (KHS) def. A. Wittenburg 8-1 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi (KHS) def. C. Bredbury 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Neathery/Rawnsley def. Dockham/Jarell 8-1 at No. 1; Misiaszek/Wittenburg def. Lia Anzaldi/Derby 8-6 at No. 2; and N. Smith/A. Jaques def. Sydney Deblois-Hill/Grace Ward 8-3 at No. 3.
