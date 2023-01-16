KHS girls hoop - Sydnie Chin drive

Senior Sydnie Chin drives toward the basket for Kennett High against Oyster River on Friday. The Eagles topped the Bobcats 70-48 to maintain their undefeated streak and Chin led all scorers with 15 points. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways last week with two more victories to remain atop the Division II standings as the season nears the halfway mark. The Eagles shot the lights out in a 71-31 win over Coe-Brown Northwood in Northwood on Wednesday, and then outscored Oyster River 19-9 in the third quarter to beat the Bobcats 70-48 at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday night.

Kennett improved to 7-0 in league play and 10-1 overall after going 3-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.