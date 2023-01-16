Senior Sydnie Chin drives toward the basket for Kennett High against Oyster River on Friday. The Eagles topped the Bobcats 70-48 to maintain their undefeated streak and Chin led all scorers with 15 points. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways last week with two more victories to remain atop the Division II standings as the season nears the halfway mark. The Eagles shot the lights out in a 71-31 win over Coe-Brown Northwood in Northwood on Wednesday, and then outscored Oyster River 19-9 in the third quarter to beat the Bobcats 70-48 at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday night.
Kennett improved to 7-0 in league play and 10-1 overall after going 3-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington.
Kennett is one of just three undefeated teams in the 22-team Division II along with Bow and Pelham, which are both 6-0.
KHS was on the road for a rare Monday afternoon matinee at Merrimack Valley (2-4) in Penacook. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles jumped on Co-Brown (2-4) early on Wednesday, leading 21-12 after the first quarter; 44-18 at halftime; and 63-27 after three frames.
“We played well,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had a little lapse on our transition defense and committed a few more turnovers than I like to see, but beyond that, there were a lot of positives.”
He added: “The offense really clicked. We shot over 60 percent on our two-point field goals. We were also 13-17 (77 percent) from the foul line. The girls attacked the basket, drew fouls and knocked down their free throws. The goal is to shoot 70 percent or better from the line. We’re struggled at times to get to 50 percent.”
Junior Kaley Goodhart led all scorers with a game-high 21 points and also had four steals. Kaylee McLellan added 14 points to go along with six rebounds and six seals; Catherine Chick is making a case to be the top sixth girl in Division II coming off the bench to net 11 points, grab five rebounds and get five steals; Sam Sidoti had nine points and four rebounds; Sydnie Chin had seven points and four steals; Hope Elias had five points, five steals and four rebounds; and Marissa Caputo added four points and two steals.
Against Oyster River (6-2), the Eagles had the nest rocking early when jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on a Chin runner in the lane; a nice layup by Sidoti on a pretty pass by McLellan; and a KG jumper. Most teams have wilted after a run like that, but the Bobcats kept their composure and battled back to knot the contest at 8-8 on a left-handed layup by Abby Deane with 3:19 left in the first frame.
KHS led 17-14 at the end of one and actually fell behind 18-17 with 6:15 left in the first half on a basket by Caitlin Klein. Goodhart tied the game at 18 with a free throw 14 seconds later, and Chin face the Eagles the lead for good with 4:09 remaining in the half when she drew nothing but net on a jump shot.
The Eagles led 30-24 at the break, but the girls from Durham made it a one-point game by scoring the first five points of the third quarter. The hosts slowly started to pull away after that and led 49-38 after three periods.
The Eagles stretched the lead to 19 by scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of Sidoti buckets and two free throws each by Chick and Elias.
Kennett had been just 1-4 from the charity stripe in the first half, but upped its aggressiveness in the second stanza, going 11-16 from the line.
The Eagles had five players in double figures in the win. Chin led all scorers with 15 points. Sidoti added 14; Goodhart, 13; Chick, 10; Elias, 10; McLellan, five; and Caputo, 3.
Klein and Vivian O’Quinn led the Bobcats with 11 points each; Deane added eight; Olivia Anderson, seven; Maeve Hickok, six; and Riley Drape, two.
Kennett is scheduled to close out the week on Thursday with a trip through Pinkham Notch to play Berlin (4-5 in Division III) at 6:30 p.m.
The Eagles beat the Mountaineers 54-18 in Conway on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.