CONWAY — It’s Homecoming Week at Kennett High School, and the Eagles are hoping the community joins them this Friday night to help fill food pantries across the area. Kennett is again taking part in the annual New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022 food drive

Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver is leading the initiative for KHS. He will be putting up signs to let folks know about the event and also posting on Twitter (twitter.com/KennettAthletic). Here's how you can help. Attend Kennett's home game against Laconia this Friday, Sept. 16 (7 p.m. kickoff) to support the Eagles, and be sure to bring a non-perishable food item for your local food pantry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.