Kennett High seniors (from left) McKayla Dockham, Marissa Caputo, Mara Taylor and Lagan Tatarczuk went shopping at Hannaford on Sunday to prepare for the New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022 food drive, which will take place at the high school on Friday night during Homecoming. (LAUREN VIOLET PHOTO)
Kennett High seniors (from left) Lagan Tatarczuk, Marissa Caputo and McKayla Dockham fill a shopping cart at Hannaford on Sunday to prepare for the New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022 food drive, which will take place at the high school on Friday night during Homecoming. (LAUREN VIOLET PHOTO)
CONWAY — It’s Homecoming Week at Kennett High School, and the Eagles are hoping the community joins them this Friday night to help fill food pantries across the area. Kennett is again taking part in the annual New Hampshire Tackles Hunger 2022 food drive
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver is leading the initiative for KHS. He will be putting up signs to let folks know about the event and also posting on Twitter (twitter.com/KennettAthletic). Here's how you can help. Attend Kennett's home game against Laconia this Friday, Sept. 16 (7 p.m. kickoff) to support the Eagles, and be sure to bring a non-perishable food item for your local food pantry.
This weekend, food drives will be hosted at high school football games across the Granite State. All food donated will go to local food pantries to end hunger in New Hampshire. All of the food that is collected at the Kennett game will remain in the community.
“In nine years, “NH Tackles Hunger” has collected hundreds of thousands of pounds of food donations, equaling approximately 750,000 meals for NH families in need. We look forward to joining forces with NH schools once again to make a difference!” according to a release on the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s website.
“We will be collecting food items as we have done traditionally,” Weaver said.
Items Weaver said the food banks currently need include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, soups, pasta, sauce and canned fruits/vegetables. Please, don't bring food in glass containers.
Cash donations will also be accepted.
The NHIAA has partnered with WMUR (Channel 9) over the years to highlight NH Tackles Hunger.
“WMUR is encouraging student-athletes, coaches, and teams to have fun with their participation in NH Tackles Hunger,” a release from the station states. “WMUR would love to see teams create videos and photos and post them to social media using #nhtackleshunger and tagging WMUR. Your team could be seen on TV!”
Weaver said all of the Kennett athletic teams are asked to collect food this week at their practices and games. The team with the highest per-player number of items will win a team reward.
There are 57 high schools competing in varsity football this year, which means student-athletes and fans can make a huge impact in communities across the state.
Weaver met with fall sports team captains last Thursday and Marissa Caputo, McKayla Dockham, Lagan Tatarczuk, Mara Taylor and Lauren Violette did the shopping on Sunday ($250 Hannaford gift card courtesy of Dead River Company).
Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles collected over 500 items and over $400 in monetary donations.
In 2019, the Eagles collected 1,316 items (double the previous year's total), 1,070 pounds of food (triple the 2018 weight), and $190 (almost five times the prior year's amount) all donated to the Vaughan Community Center/Food Pantry.
If you are unable to attend Friday's game but would like to donate, contact Weaver at (603) 356-4343.
