CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team had a perfect Saturday. Running in fantastic weather at Whitefield, the Eagles swept the top five places to post a perfect score of 15 to top seven other schools in the meet hosted by White Mountains Regional.
The KHS boys only fielded four runners (five are needed to post a team score), but all ran faster than the season-opener at Great Glen Trails on Sept. 11.
“The teams ran very well,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “At least 70 percent of them ran faster than the week before.”
He added: “It’s a different course up there — almost all grass except the first 400 meters which is downhill on a road leading into the woods and grass fields. It’s a nice course. It’s not easy but great for cross-country.”
The Kennett girls took eight of the top nine places to win the meet with 15 points. Newfound was the only other school to field a team of five runners to post a team scoring, coming in second with 61 points.
Berlin, Gorham, Mascoma, Pittsburg, Profile, White Mountains and Woodsville did not post team scores for the girls.
For the boys, Newfound won the meet with 29 points, followed by Mascoma, 73; Berlin, 99; White Mountains, 116; Profile, 134; and Kennett, Gorham, Pittsburg and Woodsville did not post team scores.
In the 5K race for the girls, Kennett senior Amy Burton topped a field of 34 runners, winning the race in 21:23.
Burton was followed by freshman Piper Lopashanski, who was second in 21:50, and was joined on the podium by senior Grace Perley, who was third overall in 21:58.
Freshman Ella Ugino was fourth on the day in 22:55, followed by teammates Kaylee McLellan, fifth, 23:24; McKayla Dockham, seventh, 24:00; Rylie Walker, eighth, 24:21; Molly DellaValla, ninth, 24:42; Stephanie Kendzierski, 12th, 25:10; Mara Taylor, 16th, 26:05; Lauren Violette, in her first race of the season after being sidelined by injury, 22nd, 27:33; Eliah Feil, 26th, 28:30; and Maya Gove, 33rd, 32:50.
“I think four of our top seven runners ran season-best times,” Livingston said.
For the boys, Newfound’s Connor Downes won the race in 18:12, while Kennett’s Ben Biche was second out of 45 runners in 18:38, while Ryder Downes of Newfound rounded out the podium placing third in 18:52.
Tristen Smith was the second Eagle to finish, crossing the finish line in fourth in 19:09. He was followed by teammates Patrick Laughland and Nolan Proulx, who were fifth and 13th, respectively, in 19:10 and 20:55.
“The boys did really well, all four ran their best times of the season,” Livingston said. “Ben was within 7 seconds of his career-best time he ran there as a freshman.”
Livingston matched the Kennett boys up against the top four Newfound boys, and the Eagles came within six points of topping them.
“I like to do that to show the boys that they were competitive even though we didn’t have an overall team score,” he said.
Kennett will make its longest trip of the regular season on Saturday when it heads to Derryfield Park in Manchester, site of the Division II Championships on Oct. 30, for the Manchester Invitational at 10 a.m.
“I’m really looking forward to this one,” Livingston said. “All of the Division II schools should be there. We’ll get a good idea of where our girl's team stacks up.”
The top six schools at the Division II Championships qualify for the prestigious Meet of Champions. The Eagles were just one spot shy of qualifying last year, finishing seventh.
“I think our team looks even better than last year,” Livingston said. “All in all we’re pretty healthy after two meets. The kids are still fresh compared to some schools which have already run three or four races. My whole philosophy is for our runners to mentally and physically peak at the end of the year. Each race should be a stepping stone.”
