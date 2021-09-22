CONWAY — If it wasn’t for bad luck, the Kennett High football might not have any at all. The Eagles have been snakebitten thus far this season with the ball not bouncing their way.
KHS fell to 0-3 in Division II after a tough 10-0 loss against St. Thomas (2-1) in Dover last Friday.
Kennett joins Division I Spaulding as the lone team not to score a point through its first three games to open the season this fall.
It looked like the boys from Conway had found the end zone on Friday, but an inadvertent whistle following a blocked field goal nullified a return of a touchdown.
The Eagles appeared the better of the two teams for chunks of the contest but dropped passes and costly penalties were a nemesis all night for the hometown flock.
After both teams went three and out and were forced to punt on their opening possessions, Kennett got the opening first down of the night with a ground and pound attack but the drive stalled after six plays and led to another punt.
St. Thomas cashed in on its next possession, scoring what proved to be the lone touchdown. Starting from its own 41, the Saints went 59 yards on 10 plays with running back Liam Sullivan capping the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. He started to his right, cut back and saw a seam to go untouched across the goal line.
St. Thomas was aided by 35 yards of Kennett penalties, including a pass interference, a roughing of the quarterback and an offsides call.
With 11:45 left in the opening half, the Saints got the ball back after another three and out series by KHS. Starting from its own 43, St. Thomas drove to the Eagles’ 3-yard line on nine running plays and an unsportsmanlike penalty by Kennett.
After senior Tanner Bennett had a 6-yard tackle for a loss, the Saints opted to try a field goal from 25 yards out. The Eagles cleanly blocked the attempt, senior Brady Robitaille scooped up the football and went 89 yards untouched for an apparent game-tying TD.
After the referees huddled for about fine minutes, the head official informed KHS Coach Vaughn Beckwith that there had been an inadvertent whistle after the kick was blocked and a ref didn’t realize the play should have still been alive. In this instance, the play essentially resulted in a second field goal attempt by Taig Healy, who this time booted it through the uprights to give the Saints a 10-0 lead with 6:16 to play in the quarter.
KHS put together its best drive of the first half on its next series which started on its own 20-yard line. Running back Evan Koroski had a run for 13 yards; Bennett went up the middle on back-to-back 6-yard runs and followed those up with gains of 5, 4 and a yard to get to the St. Thomas 45.
A false start penalty moved Kennett back five yards and after two runs netted only two yards, an incomplete pass led to the fourth punt of the half.
The Eagles were able to drive to the St. Thomas 38 in the third quarter but an unsportsmanlike penalty ultimately stymied another drive.
Kennett did move the ball into Saints’ territory again in the quarter driving 29 yards to the host’s 24, but two runs for zero yards and a pair of incompletions turned the ball over.
Kennett will look to get on track this Saturday when it heads to Penacook to play the Pride (1-2) of Merrimack Valley at 1 p.m.
MV is coming off a 47-21 loss in Plaistow to Timberlane (3-0) last Friday night.
The Owls are among five undefeated teams in Division II, joining Gilford-Belmont and Plymouth in the East, while Lebanon and Hanover are both 3-0 in the West.
