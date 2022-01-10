CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team outscored rival Kingswood 54-12 in the second and third quarters for a comfortable 63-19 victory in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Played before a sparse crowd (maybe 15 spectators) after the game was pushed back a day because Kingwood was unable to field a squad, both teams got off to a slow start. The Knights, who had only six players dressed for the contest, hung with the Eagles for the opening 8 minutes.
“We couldn’t throw the ball into the ocean and our defensive intensity was not there early on,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We had some good looks, but nothing fell in the first quarter.”
Both teams wore masks for this game. Kennett had had a positive case on its roster, prompting the school to go with a mask mandate for two weeks of games, while Kingwood has required its athletes and its opponents to mask up to play, according to Meader.
“If it’s what we have to do in order to play, we’ll do it,” he said.
Kennett led 7-5 after the first frame but erupted for 28 points in the second quarter to break the game wide open and led 35-10 at the intermission. The Eagles grew their advantage to 61-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We were all over the place in the second and third quarters,” said Meader. “The girls took care of business.”
Hope Elias led all scorers with a game-high 14 points, while Kaley Goodhart added 13; Catherine Chick and Sam Sidoti, nine each; Lagan Tatarczuk tickled the twine for a varsity career-high six points; Sidney Chin and Kaylee McLellan, five apiece; and Remi Snowdon, two.
Before the game, the Eagles recognized two players — Elias and Marissa Caputo — for their role in the successful shoot-a-thon (along with the boy’s team) in December which raised $7,100 for Angels & Elves. Elias was the top shooter from the charity stripe for the girls, connecting on 87 of 100 free throws. Caputo was the top female fundraiser, getting $540 in pledges.
Kennett, which has now won two games in a row, improved to 3-5 in Division II and 8-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
The Eagles were on the road Monday night, traveling to Concord to play Bishop Brady (1-6) in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett is scheduled to play two more games this week, hosting rival Plymouth (1-6) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and making the long trek to Plaistow to play Timberlane (1-4) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, spectators are again limited this season for home games. Each player is permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators must be masked at all times and will be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers.
“The co-curricular advisory subcommittee recently adopted to open attendance to faculty and staff members (plus one immediate family member if you request with Athletic Director Neal Weaver), as well as KHS pep band members under the supervision of their band director,” the school announced on Saturday.
Wednesday’s game will be live-streamed on the Kennett Athletics YouTube channel.
