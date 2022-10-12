KHS Girls Soccer - seniors

The Kennett High girls’ soccer team is scheduled to recognize it seniors (from left) Carli Krebs, Joce Anzaldi, Bryn Fayle, Elise Vachon, Marissa Caputo, Ashley Garside, Sophie Odell and (not pictured) Shannon Abrams prior to the Souhegan match on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — In what has been a season of streaks, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team is hoping to close the regular season with a three-match win streak and secure a place in the Division II playoffs. Above all, Coach Ron Krieger is looking for his team to get healthy. The Eagles have been among the walking wounded for the past two weeks and were shy of five starters to the disabled list in a recent fixture.

This season, Kennett went on a three-game win streak, then dropped three in a row, regrouped and won three in a row, and most recently, is looking to snap a three-match skid.

