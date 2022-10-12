The Kennett High girls’ soccer team is scheduled to recognize it seniors (from left) Carli Krebs, Joce Anzaldi, Bryn Fayle, Elise Vachon, Marissa Caputo, Ashley Garside, Sophie Odell and (not pictured) Shannon Abrams prior to the Souhegan match on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — In what has been a season of streaks, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team is hoping to close the regular season with a three-match win streak and secure a place in the Division II playoffs. Above all, Coach Ron Krieger is looking for his team to get healthy. The Eagles have been among the walking wounded for the past two weeks and were shy of five starters to the disabled list in a recent fixture.
This season, Kennett went on a three-game win streak, then dropped three in a row, regrouped and won three in a row, and most recently, is looking to snap a three-match skid.
KHS lost 1-0 at rival Kingswood (5-7-1, 12th in the standings) on Sept. 30; 5-0 at home to Bow (11-2, second) on Oct. 4; and 4-1 at Coe-Brown Northwood (7-6, eighth) last Thursday.
“I have not yet figured out why we are not a great travel team,” said Ron Krieger, Eagles’ head coach. “In my three years here, we’re just not there in the first half and then we play much better in the second halves. That’s what happened with Kingswood and Coe-Brown. I don’t know if it’s the bus ride or what, but we need to figure this out.”
The results have dropped the Eagles to 6-7 and into 11th place in the league table.
With 17 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
If the hometown flock misses out on post-season play, it will be the two Kingswood matches that proved costly. The Eagles carried the play in both contests yet lost 1-0 on Sept. 17 at home on Homecoming Weekend in double overtime and then 1-0 in Wolfeboro on Sept. 30 when a Knight scored on a direct free kick which beat the Kennett wall.
“The soccer gods smiled on Kingswood again,” Krieger said.
In Northwood, the Coe-Brown scored two early first-half goals and rode that momentum to victory. The girls from Conway had their chances with Bryne Fayle having one of her shots saved that went off the post and was cleared to safety. Aida Wheat was denied a pair of opportunities, too.
Kennett’s goal came from senior captain Ashley Garside. The center-back unleashed a 30-yard rocket that flew into the corner of the net.
“I was hoping Coe-Brown could be that signature win against a southern team,” Krieger said.
The good news is the Eagles have only one match on the schedule this week, a home fixture against Pembroke (9-2-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“Pembroke will be a very big game for us,” Krieger said.
The Eagles are looking to get Shannon Abrams, Joce Ansaldi, Fayle, Carli Krebs, Kendall Krieger and Ivy Zipf healthy and back on the pitch for the showdown with the visiting Spartans on Saturday.
Next week, KHS is scheduled to travel to Milford (10-3-1) on Thursday (5 p.m.) and close out the regular season by hosting Souhegan (3-9) on Oct. 21 (4 p.m.).
Prior to the Souhegan match, the Eagles are scheduled to recognize seniors Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs, Sophie Odell and Elise Vachon for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Division II playoffs are scheduled to begin with preliminary round action on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The quarterfinals would be on Oct. 28 at p.m. with the highest-seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held at Stellos Stadium on Nov. 1 at 4 and 6:15 p.m. and on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
