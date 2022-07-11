STANDISH, Maine — Members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team opened their “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour last weekend by going 3-1 at the St. Joseph’s College Tournament in Standish, Maine. The Eagles turned plenty of heads with their tenacious lockdown defense.
“We played some really good teams,” said Coach Larry Meader. “Defensively, the girls played great. On Saturday morning, we played Falmouth, who went 15-3 last year and lost no one (to graduation). We played smothering defense. Many people, coaches and officials commented on how the girls played. They were relentless.”
Kennett beat Falmouth 34-17.
Meader likes the St. Joe’s tournament.
“It kind of gives the girls the college experience by staying in the dorms and eating in the dining hall,” he said. “We went 3-1 against some good competition.”
Suiting up for the Eagles were forwards Catherine Chick, Sam Sidoti and Lagan Tatarczuk, along with guards Marissa Caputo, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias, Kaley Goodhart and Kaylee McLellan.
Meader and Assistant Coach Steve Cote also made the trip.
The team opened the tourney on Friday night by winning a 39-38 thriller over Central Mass.
“That was a great way to start,” said Meader. “Central Mass. is tough, physical, big and talented.”
Saturday opened with the win over Falmouth.
“Amazing, smothering defense was the story of this one,” Meader shared on Facebook. “They are focused for sure.”
The Eagles followed up the Falmouth victory with another win, beating Mt. Abram of Salem, Maine, 42-19. KHS limited the Roadrunners to five points in the second half.
The game of the weekend came on Saturday night when the undefeated Eagles met fellow unbeaten Pentucket (from West Newbury, Mass.).
“We’ve been going to St. Joe’s for the last years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen Pentucket lose a game,” said Meader. “They put on a clinic on how to move without the basketball.”
Pentucket led by a point at halftime and went on to narrowly clip the Eagles 41-38.
“The girls battled for 40 minutes and even though they came up three points short, they proved what type of team they can be,” Meader said.
He added: “After the game, I went upstairs to an area where the girls were and there were some long faces. I said, ‘It’s July 9 and we’re in Standish, Maine and the look on your faces is like you lost the state championship.’ They absolutely hate to lose, which makes them such a fun group.”
Sunday morning at team breakfast, Meader asked the girls what they did the rest of the evening. The Eagles immediately put a smile on their coach’s face. The players closed out their night by going back onto the court and shooting baskets.
“They love to play,” he said.
Meader said the weekend was nothing but positive from his standpoint.
“The girls all did well,” he said. “They all love to play defense, which is half of the battle. The play on the defensive end sparks our offense.”
Meader shared on Facebook: “A lot has been learned so far this weekend, and they have gotten better in every game. That is what summer basketball is all about.”
The Kennett girls are back on the hardwood on Tuesday when they travel to Laconia for summer league action.
On Saturday, the team is scheduled to head to Concord to play in a one-day tournament at New Hampshire Technical Institute. The Eagles are in the same bracket as Londonderry, Windham and Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. The top two teams advance to championship play later in the day.
Kennett is scheduled to host Lake Region in summer league play in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m.
The Eagles are slated to play their third tournament in as many weekends when they venture to Epping July 23-24 where they are the defending Cross Roads champs. Kennett is in the same bracket as ConVal, Epping and Exeter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.