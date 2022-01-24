CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team continued its winning wins by closing out last week with a 64-19 win at Berlin on Wednesday, and then cruising to a 62-27 victory over Souhegan in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday.
“We’re doing it with our defense,” said Coach Larry Meader. “Our defense sets the tone for the rest of what we do.”
The girls from Conway are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and are now 10-5 in Division II and 14-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
During its current win streak, the Eagles have averaged 60.12 points offensively, while giving up just 21.75 points on the defensive end of the court.
Kennett took care of business quickly at Berlin (2-7 in Division III) to earn a season-sweep of the two-game series with the Mountaineers. KHS won the first meeting 49-16 at home on Dec. 22.
On Wednesday, the Eagles jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. They led 35-13 at halftime and 55-16 after three quarters.
“The girls played well,” Meader said. “We didn’t talk as much as we could have in the first half but still worked their tails off. The girls picked up the talk in the second half, and when they talk and work hard, they’re tough.”
Sydnie Chin led all scorers with a game-high 13 points, while Sam Sidoti had her first double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaley Goodhart added 10 points; Kaylee McLellan, nine; Catherine Chick, eight; Hop Elias, six; Sam Habert Jaques, three; and Marissa Caputo and Lauren Violette, two each.
Habert Jaques grabbed six rebounds in the win while Chin and Goodhart each had five and Elias pulled down four in the win.’
Against Souhegan (4-8), both teams got off to slow starts and seemed to be pushing the action a step too fast which led to turnovers.
The Eagles broke the contest wide open in the second quarter by going on a 19-3 run (Chin hit a jumper; Sidoti had a nice layup from McLellan; Chin hit two free throws; Sidoti hit a turnaround jumper; Chin drained two more foul shots and then knocked down a jumper; Goodhart converted a free throw; and McLellan and Chin tickled the twine on back-to-back three-pointers). KHS led 27-13 at the break.
Kennett closed out the third period when Caputo, who was fouled on a trey, went to the charity stripe and drained all three free throws to put the hosts up 46-21 after three frames.
The Eagles grew the lead to 57-23 with 5:14 left in the third frame after Elias, McLellan and Goodhart canned three-pointers in an 80-second run.
Good hart led the Eagles with 14 points. Chin added 11; McLellan and Sidoti, 10 each; Habert Jaques, seven; Chick, four; and Caputo and Elias, three apiece.
Souhegan, which only had seven players dressed due to COVID-19, was led by Caitlin Cooper, who had a game-high 15 points, while Hadley Cochran added six.
Kennett was on the road Monday traveling to Durham to play Oyster River (4-9). Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are scheduled to wrap up the regular season this week, venturing to rival Plymouth (2-10) on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.); and hosting Bow (11-2) on Friday (6 p.m.).
Friday will also mark Senior Night at the Nest when the Eagles honor Sam Habert Jaques for her commitment and dedication over the past four years.
Bow comes to town riding a nine-game win streak of its own. The Falcons were scheduled to host Merrimack Valley (12-2) on Monday. Results not known as of press time, and then entertain ConVal (4-7) on Wednesday (7 p.m.) before coming to Conway.
Hanover sat atop the Division I standings on Monday at 12-0, followed by Merrimack Valley (12-2), Pembroke (12-2), Bow (11-2), Laconia (11-3), Lebanon (8-3), Kennett (10-5), John Stark (9-5), Hollis-Brookline (7-4), while Milford (8-6) rounds out the top 10.
