CONWAY — The Kennett High football team’s playoff hopes are alive and well after an impressive 20-7 victory over longtime rival Plymouth at Gary Millen Stadium before a large, vocal crowd on Friday night. The vast majority went home happy after celebrating the senior class on senior night and watching the Eagles put together 48 minutes of solid football.
“It was a very good night,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We did a lot of things well. I thought our defense played an awesome game.”
The win lifted Kennett to 4-3 on the season and into a tie with St. Thomas in third place in the East in Division II. Gilford-Belmont sits atop the East at 7-0 followed by Bow at 6-1.
Plymouth slides to 3-4 into a tie with Merrimack Valley in fifth place in the East, followed by Pembroke, Sanborn and Laconia, all at 2-5.
In the West, Souhegan and Pelham are both 7-0, followed by 6-1 Hanover; John Stark and Milford, 3-4; Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, 2-5; Hollis-Brookline and Manchester West, 1-6; and Lebanon, 0-7.
The top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs.
“Right now, we’re looking at a sixth seed or lower,” said Stearns. “We want to get into the playoffs. That was the goal at the beginning of the season. I told the kids, I think we can play with anyone.”
Before kickoff, seniors Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Austin Hatch, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover and their family members were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the program.
Plymouth got off to a fast start on Friday. The Bobcats marched 49 yards on 10 plays with talented senior running back Dylan Welch capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown run around the right end with 6:57 left in the first quarter. Welch, who scorched the Eagles for three touchdowns and rushed for more than 150 yards in last year’s 30-14 victory in Conway, was bottled up for most of the evening on Friday.
A successful extra point put Plymouth in front 7-0.
Kennett also scored on its first possession but needed just one play. Starting on their own 30 and lined up in a newly implemented wishbone formation, running back Evan Koroski took the handoff from Brody Nagle, cut to his right and was off to the races untouched.
“I was hoping we’d get six yards on the first carry, but Evan took it the distance,” Stearns said. “He’s faster than you think. When he gets out in daylight, not many catch him.”
The Eagles, who were without talented sophomore Daven Bailey after he tweaked his back on defense in the first series of the night, was unavailable for kicking duties, forcing the hosts to go for two-point conversions all night. KHS went for a two-point run which the Bobcats snuffed out.
“Dave had been trying to tough out a back injury all week,” said Stearns. “We missed him. He’s a key weapon for us. I miss not having those almost automatic extra points, and he’s an important part of the offense (at receiver). We’re going to have to throw the ball moving forward.”
Plymouth moved the football again on its second possession 80 yards from its 11-yard line to the Kennett 9. The KHS defense stiffened and on third-and-nine Koroski burst through the Plymouth line and sacked Luke Diamond for a loss of six yards. This led to a 32-yard field goal attempt by Will Fogarty, which went wide right with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
There was an Eagle in the end zone three plays later. Starting from the 19, after back-to-back runs by Koroski moved the ball to the Kennett 34-yard line, Sean Carrier went 66 yards to pay dirt up the middle as time ran out on the first quarter.
Kennett’s two-point running attempt was no good, but the Eagles were in front 12-7, and they never trailed again.
The Kennett offensive line was back to full strength with the return of tackle Traevon Spurlock, which allowed Kyle Stearns to shift back to center.
“Having Traevon back was a big boost,” Stearns said.
Plymouth put together another drive, marching from its 35 down to the Kennett 6. On first-and-goal, the Eagles forced a fumble that Tyler Walcott quickly pounced on. Momentum wore black the rest of the night.
KHS closed out the scoring with 1:58 left in the first half with the Nagle-Walcott drive. Nagle found Walcott on a 40-yard pass on the opening play of a 71-yard drive. Two plays later, the duo connected for a TD down the left sideline. Nagle hit him in stride and Walcott made the perfect over-the-shoulder grab for six.
“Brody was feeling it,” Stearns said, smiling. “Body actually called the play we scored on. He came to the sidelines and asked Corey (Brandon, offensive coordinator) and me if he could run this play. He’s gaining in confidence every day. We need that Brody for us to make a run in the playoffs.”
Koroski ran in the two-point attempt to extend the lead to 20-7.
Kennett won the turnover battle on the night, by creating three Plymouth turnovers. In the second half, Walcott and Sawyer Hussey both intercepted passes.
The Eagles rushed for over 250 yards on the night with “Thunder and Lightning” — Koroski and Carrier — accounting for the bulk of it. Koroski had 130 yards on 14 carries, while Carrier gained 110 on 13 attempts.
Nagle was 4-6-79 yards and touchdown through the air.
Walcott had four catches for 79 yards.
Defensively, Koroski led the Eagles with 10 tackles.
“Evan played his tail off,” Stearns said. “He was pretty determined we weren’t going to lose on senior night.”
Carrier had nine tackles; Tavon Porter, six; Devin Jakubec, Sam Seavey, Kyle Stearns and Cooper Santuccio each had three; Matt Burke, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Walcott and Greyson Witchley, two each; and Bailey, one.
Kennett faces the first of two road tests to close out the regular season with a scheduled trip to Penacook on Friday (6:30 p.m.) to play Merrimack Valley.
The Pride are coming off a tough 13-6 loss at undefeated Gilford-Belmont in Gilford on Saturday.
“MV is a big one for us,” Stearns said. “They’re a good team and we’ve got to be ready for them.”
Stearns said the Pride has a talented quarterback, they like to run the ball and have a kicker who is accurate from long range.
The Eagles are slated to travel to Hollis-Brookline for the final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 (7 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.