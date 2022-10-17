CONWAY — The Kennett High football team’s playoff hopes are alive and well after an impressive 20-7 victory over longtime rival Plymouth at Gary Millen Stadium before a large, vocal crowd on Friday night. The vast majority went home happy after celebrating the senior class on senior night and watching the Eagles put together 48 minutes of solid football.

“It was a very good night,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We did a lot of things well. I thought our defense played an awesome game.”

