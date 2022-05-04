FRYEBURG — On an overcast cold rainy Wednesday in Western Maine, the Fryeburg Academy softball team played a game against last year’s state champion Cape Elizabeth and lost 7-1.
Some might say why not postpone the game a day when the weather might improve. There are many considerations an athletic director must take into consideration, like where the reschedule might fit into the schedule. Fryeburg, for instance, traveled to York on Friday. Umpires would need to be rescheduled. The field must be playable. The field, on this day, held up quite well and was playable for seven innings.
The real story of the game was the effectiveness of the Cape pitcher Kathryne Clay, who was the starting catcher on the championship team last year. Her fastball was one or two feet quicker than any pitcher the Raiders have seen this season. The Fryeburg hitters were late swinging at her pitches. Camden Jones and Katy McIntyre were the only two batters to record a hit. McIntyre had the lone RBI for the Raiders knocking in Jones from third.
As for Abby Ontengco, she pitched well having her pop-up pitch working early in the game as the first inning outs against Cape were infield pop-ups. One to Shelby Purslow at second base, one to Brooke Emery at first and one to Jones at shortstop, who made a nice running catch towards foul ground down the third baseline.
The Raiders did threaten to score in the first when Jones got a bloop hit to left and wisely chose to stay on first base rather than risk stretching it into a double. Jones then was moved to third, but FA couldn’t knock her in.
The Capers took the lead in the top half of the second and went on to win from there.
Coach Mackenzie Buzzell was concerned about her team’s defense making some mental errors. It’s something her troops worked on in practice. In the third inning, however, with one run home, two outs and a Cape runner on third, Emily Walker made the play of the day on defense. The Cape batter hit a sharp grounder to third. Walker gloved it and with the runner on third breaking for home, she calmly zipped the ball across the diamond to Brooke Emery, who stretched out to receive the throw to retire the side.
That is a combination of good softball skills and great self-talk preparation before contact. It probably sounded something like this inside Walker’s head: “OK Emily there are two outs, on a ground ball make a clean pick-up and a good throw to first and that will end the inning.”
Athletes should always ask themselves what they are going to do with the ball if it is hit to them before the pitch is thrown.
Coach Buzzell knew there would be a loss somewhere in the season, and professed the team will learn from this experience.
Fryeburg (2-3) hosted Wells (2-2) on Monday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time. The Raiders have two more contests on the calendar this week, both at home. On Wednesday (4 p.m.), Morse (3-3) is scheduled to come to town, and FA is slated to entertain York (4-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Wildcats beat the Raiders 11-1 in six innings (due to the 10-run mercy rule after five innings) in York, Maine on Saturday.
