CONWAY — Kelley Jon Scruggs the longest-serving member of the Kennett High football is retiring after more than three decades on the sidelines for the Eagles. Kelley Jon will be honored at halftime of Friday’s home football against Plymouth. It's homecoming weekend for the Eagles. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kelley Jon, 50, who lives in Tamworth, loves people, loves to compete and loves to dance. Aside from a heart of gold, he bleeds black and white, and always will. He served as team manager from 1987-91, and again since 2009.
“I was going to wait until I was 51 or 52, but my Mom (Karen MacDonald of Tamworth) says it’s time for me to retire this year,” Kelley Jon said by phone on Thursday. “I love Kennett football and my teammates.”
Asked if there have been any highlights over his three decades with the hometown flock, KJ answered quickly, “Every minute. I’ve loved it!”
“I’ve known Kelley Jon for 32 years,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard, who is also the voice of Kennett Football. “My first experience was to see little No. 16 dressed in full pads on the sidelines. Nobody ran onto the field to pick up the kicking tee faster.”
He added: “He’s Kennett’s biggest fan for sure. It’s been a pleasure to see him be part of the team. He’s appreciated his teammates and the kids appreciate him. He’s been pretty special to KHS and a lot of families. I’ve been able to bring him to see the Red Sox. We were there when David Ortiz’s number was retired, and we’ve been to see the Patriots play. Kelley Jon is an extended member of our family and we love him dearly.”
Kelley Jon was originally the team manager under the direction of Coach Gary Millen, and Assistant Coaches Peter Ames, Phil Haynes and Brian Day. Jersey No. 16 has belonged to KJ since 1987.
“Kelley Jon took a hiatus for a while and I pulled him back into the fold when Conor started his freshman year in 2012,” Mandy McDonald, family liaison at Conway Elementary and a key part of the Kennett Football family, said. “Kelley has been an active part of the team since then: He managed under Coach (Mike) Holderman and now Coach (Vaughn) Beckwith.”
She added: “A few of his favorite assistant coaches in the last 11 years have been Chris Bailey, Dan Fallon, Todd Giles and Harley Lowd. He loves pumping the guys up, selling Gold Cards, going to all the games, doing the ‘Cotton-Eye Joe’ at halftime and enjoying the great food at team dinners!”
McDonald, like so many, thinks the world of Kelley Jon.
“He's had a great run but it's time to move on,” she said. “We've had some heart-to-hearts with him about how it's OK to step down/away from things we love. People move on and it's all good! Kelley will be missed but he'll still be cheering on the Eagles when he can (now he'll be rooting from the stands!)
McDonald added: “He has made some wonderful friendships and is a master at 'networking' and 'schmoozing!’ We all adore him and he will always have a special place with Kennett Eagles Football.”
Coach Bailey recalls KJ started with the Eagles during his senior year in 1987.
“With the exception of a few years in the late 90s and early 2000s, Kelley Jon has been a constant on the sidelines,” Bailey said. “His always positive attitude and fun-loving personality have always put a smile on the players and coaching staff's faces.
He added: “He is someone that helps ground us as humans. Having him around the team has been important for the players as there aren't often a lot of opportunities for the student-athletes to interact with people like Kelley. I will miss having him on the sidelines, but I know how big a fan he is of Kennett Football along with other Kennett sports teams so I am looking forward to seeing him at Kennett sporting events in the future.”
“I can’t believe he’s getting done,” Coach Lowd said Thursday morning, recalling that Kelley Jon was in his class and that he and Danny DiRenzo used to drive to Kennett events with Kelley Jon. “He’s what Kennett Football is all about.”
A halftime tradition at Kennett football games is Scruggs leading the crowd in dancing to “Cotton-Eye Joe,” which he plans to do again this Friday night.
“I love to dance,” Scrugg said, adding that he would go on “Dancing with the Stars” if asked. He is looking for a partner in their 30s or 40s. “If I’m going on, I need a partner. Quote me on that.”
“It’s really a special thing to see him lead in ‘Cotton-Eye Joe,’” Richard said, smiling.
Scruggs has advice for future Eagles.
“Earn every inch,” he said. “Do your best. I have to say, congratulations, good luck. Go for the gold. Persevere and my favorite, be yourself.”
