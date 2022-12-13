PLYMOUTH — Caroline Coleman was honored Sunday by her Plymouth State University field hockey teammates as the 2022 Rookie of the Year recipient.

The former Kennett High standout finished her freshman season with six goals and two assists while seeing plenty of action for the Panthers as a forward.

