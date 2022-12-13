Assistant Coach Kate McPherson (center) presented Caroline Coleman and Kyla Napolitano with Rookie of the Year plaques at the Plymouth State University field hockey team banquet on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Former Kennett High standout Caroline Coleman had an outstanding freshman season for the Plymouth State University field hockey team this fall. (COURTESY PHOTO)
PLYMOUTH — Caroline Coleman was honored Sunday by her Plymouth State University field hockey teammates as the 2022 Rookie of the Year recipient.
The former Kennett High standout finished her freshman season with six goals and two assists while seeing plenty of action for the Panthers as a forward.
Caroline, the daughter of Sheri and Curtis Coleman of Albany, netted her first collegiate goal with 4:45 to play in regulation time to force overtime against Colby Sawyer in New London on Sept. 3. The Chargers won the game 4-3 at the 6:15 mark of overtime.
Caroline, who is majoring in business at PSU, was on target again on Sept. 10 in a 3-2 home win against Fitchburg State University. Her goal at 9:10 of the first half tied the game at 1-1.
Against Framingham State on Sept. 17 and UMass-Dartmouth on Sept. 24, she played the full 60 minutes in both matches.
The Panthers went 11-6 on the season and were 9-3 in the Little East Conference to earn the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament. PSU lost 4-1 on the road to No. 4 seed Keene State College at the Owl Athletic Complex on Nov. 1.
The game marked the final contest behind the bench for Coach Bonnie Lord, who held that post since 2000. Before that, she was the face of Kingswood field hockey for 20 years.
According to the Plymouth State website, Lord “led the team to 11 state finals from 1980-1999, winning six championships and posting a career record of 244-52-34. A three-time NHIAA Coach of the Year, Lord was inducted into the New Agenda: Northeast Women's Hall of Fame in 1994, received Coach of the Year honors from the National Federation Interscholastic Coaches Association in 1997 and received the prestigious Walter A. Smith Coaches Award in 1998.
“Lord finishes her career with 274 wins, not only the most in program history but the fourth-most of any Plymouth State head coach in university history.”
Also on the coaching staff is Assistant Coach Kate McPherson, another former Kennett High standout from North Conway. A 2020 graduate from PSU, she is in her third year of coaching at the university.
