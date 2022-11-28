CONWAY — Three Kennett High senior soccer players — Ashley Garside and Bryn Fayle for the girls and Alex Clark for the boys — have been selected for the Division II All-State Honorable Mention accolades by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association, which announced the All-State teams for the 2022 season on Friday.

This marks the second year in a row for Clark to be recognized for Honorable Mention. He led the Eagles in scoring this season and was on of the team’s captains along with senior Willem Badger and junior Gabe Friedman.

