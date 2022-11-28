Senior Ashley Garside makes a push toward the net in the soccer match between Kennett High and Berlin on Sept. 27. Garside has been named to the Division II All-State, Honorable Mention, team. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Three Kennett High senior soccer players — Ashley Garside and Bryn Fayle for the girls and Alex Clark for the boys — have been selected for the Division II All-State Honorable Mention accolades by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association, which announced the All-State teams for the 2022 season on Friday.
This marks the second year in a row for Clark to be recognized for Honorable Mention. He led the Eagles in scoring this season and was on of the team’s captains along with senior Willem Badger and junior Gabe Friedman.
Receiving All-State, First-Team honors were Ben Robinson (defense) of Coe-Brown; Hunter Crea (midfielder) and Nate McEvoy (defense) of Hollis-Brookline; Brayden Rapoza (forward), Caleb Russo (goalie) and James Yarling (defense) of Kingswood; Otto Bourne (midfielder), Nick Brill (forward) and Francis Calandrella (defense) of Lebanon; Gavin Wheeler (midfielder) of Merrimack Valley; and Anders Eisenhaure (midfielder) and Hunter Perry (forward) of Oyster River.
Named to the Second-Team were Brady Kouchoukos (forward) of Coe-Brown; Austin Klonel (defense) of ConVal; Miles Lanier (goalie) of John Stark; Dominic Alberto (forward) and Noah Silva (midfield) of Kingwood; Andrew Baldwin (defense) and Lucas Godoi (midfield) of Merrimack Valley; Aden Cremonini (midfield), Maddox Maguire (defense) and Avery Wilson (forward) of Milford; Andres Alcocer (midfield) of Oyster River; and Lucas Legacy (defense) of Plymouth.
Honorable Mention selections were Luke Hartshorn (midfield) of Bow; Wyat Bwautlie (goalie) of ConVal; Garrett Rousseau (forward) of ConVal; Jesse Gertz (defense) and John Simmer (goalie) of Hollis-Brookline; Alex Clark (midfield) of Kennett; Kaden Dolloff (defense) of Laconia; Antonio Furtado (defense) of Pelham; Colby Pepka (midfield) of Pembroke Academy; Brady Ash (midfield) of Sanborn; Joe Bernasconi (midfield) and Chuck Wason (defense) of Souhegan; and Nate Shipman (forward) of Trinity.
Scott Daniels of ConVal was named Division II Coach of the Year, while Bill McFee of Lebanon was chosen as the JV Coach of the Year.
For the girls, First-Team selections were Isabella LaPerle (midfield) and Lyndsey LaPerle (forward) of Bow; Madeline Boudreau (defense) and McKenna Maguire (forward) of Hollis-Brookline; Lexi Boudreau (goalie) of John Stark; MaKenzie LaFlamme (defense) of Laconia; Mary Rainey (midfield) of Lebanon; Lindsey Butler (midfield) and Ashlyn Walsh (forward) of Pelham; Mackenzie Hawkins (defense) and Jaylin Ladd (defense) of Pembroke; and Greta Caulton (midfield) of Souhegan.
Named to the Second-Team were Marissa Green (defense) and Sidney Roberge (midfield) of Bow; Somer Loto (forward) of Coe-Brown; Abigail Lussier (goalie) of ConVal; Lauren Holt (midfield) and Paige Magnuszewski (midfield) of Hollis-Brookline; Kylie Rapoza (forward) of Kingwood; Kate Hansen (defense) and Alina St George (forward) of Milford; Sophia Joncas (defense) of Pelham; Ryley LeBlanc (midfield) of Pembroke Academy; and Morgan Ellis-Makovsky (defense) of Plymouth.
Receiving Honorable Mention were Bridget Hilton (goalie) of Bow; Mary Joy (defense), Bella Lapierre (forward) and Lily Wolf (midfield) of Coe-Brown; Sam Veilleux (defense) of John Stark; Marin Shaffer (defense) of Keene; Bryn Fayle (forward) and Ashley Garside (defense) of Kennett; Madison Eaton (midfield) of Kingswood; Calli Gray (defense) of Merrimack Valley; Hailey Bromley (defense) of Oyster River; and Jenna Benoit (goalie) of Plymouth.
Pelham’s Carlos Fuertes was named Division II Coach of the Year, while Mike Vetack was selected as the JV Coach of the Year.
According to the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association, “Varsity coaches can nominate up to six players from their team for All-State recognition.The nomination and voting process takes place on Google Drive/Forms that the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association Secretary/Treasurer provides to eligible coaches through an email.
“Nominations are due by the last week of the regular season with voting to be completed by championship weekend. Coaches will complete their voting ballot with a First Team player receiving two points and a Second Team player receiving one point. Players can receive First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention based on the voting results. If needed, a tie-breaking process will occur during the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association Annual Meeting. Each eligible team will receive at least one player forAll State, being an Honorable Mention player at the minimum.
