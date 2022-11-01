CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team ran into a Cape Elizabeth squad peaking at the right time last week. The Capers (13-3), the No. 2 seeds in Class B South playoffs, controlled play from the outset to beat the No. 7 Raiders (5-10) 6-0 in a quarterfinal match.

The Capers came out hot scoring a pair of goals in the first quarter then added another in the third to get out to a 3-0 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.