CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team ran into a Cape Elizabeth squad peaking at the right time last week. The Capers (13-3), the No. 2 seeds in Class B South playoffs, controlled play from the outset to beat the No. 7 Raiders (5-10) 6-0 in a quarterfinal match.
The Capers came out hot scoring a pair of goals in the first quarter then added another in the third to get out to a 3-0 lead.
The Raiders pressured throughout, but could not swing the momentum.
Kait McIntyre was the star for Cape, scoring four goals while assisting on another.
The loss forced an abrupt end for Fryeburg which overachieved this season with an inexperienced squad. Coach Dede Frost is optimistic about next season suggesting two-a-day practices will be here in August before you know it, which is always the case.
The Raiders will lose seniors Lilianah Amazeen, Alegra Bartlett, Grace Murley, Abigail Paulding, Eliza Thorne and Samantha Winterbottom to graduation in May.
Congratulations to this team for a season full of high moments, and hard-earned victories.
Cape saw its playoff journey end in the semifinals when it lost 6-2 to No. 3 Freeport (12-3-1) at home on Thursday.
Freeport is scheduled to play No. 1 York (15-1) at Biddeford High School in Biddeford, Maine, on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The championship match is slated for this Saturday at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, Maine, at a time still yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.